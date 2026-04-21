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South African activist confronts Ghanaian migrant, tells him to return to his country (watch)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:27 - 21 April 2026
A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.
South African activist Queen Vee confronts a Ghanaian migrant in a viral video, igniting debate on xenophobia, migration, and African unity.
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  • South African activist confronts Ghanaian migrant over his stay and documents.

  • Urges African migrants to return home and “fix their countries.”

  • Incident sparks debate on xenophobia and migration across Africa.

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A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, has been captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man and other African nationals over their travel documents.

In a now viral video shared by Reality Street Talk on YouTube, the activist is seen alongside a group of locals stopping the man and questioning his stay in the country.

In the video, Queen Vee is heard urging other African nationals to remain in their home countries:

“We are fixing this continent, this thing of you guys moving from one country to the other, it's no longer working. We don't want this as African people anymore, we are tired of, of, of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix your own countries.”

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ALSO READ: ‘Too much power at the top’ - Anti-corruption crusader demands decentralisation of presidential powers

Queen alongside a group of locals stopping the man and questioning his stay in the country

She added:

“We're making it very clear to you guys, we don't want you here. We want you to fix your countries now, you came here with a travelling document which you came with a passport. You know that you are a visitor, but now you decided to come and integrate in our communities.”

Queen Vee further noted:

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“You know very well that what you have done is wrong, we can't come to Ghana and do what you're doing. It's 11 a.m, you were supposed to be fighting the government of Ghana there to ensure that they are getting things right.”

ALSO READ: Auditor-General admits GH¢427m payroll report error, clears civil servant’s name

The incident has sparked intense online debate around xenophobia, migration, and intra-African mobility.

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