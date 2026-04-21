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‘Too much power at the top’ - Anti-corruption crusader demands decentralisation of presidential powers

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:55 - 21 April 2026
Swearing in of Ghana's President John Mahama
Anti-corruption advocate Emmanuel Wilson Jnr calls for decentralisation of presidential powers in Ghana, warning that excessive executive authority undermines accountability and fuels corruption.
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  • Anti-corruption crusader warns too much power is concentrated in the presidency.

  • Calls for implementation of Constitutional Review Commission reforms.

  • Says decentralisation will strengthen institutions and reduce corruption.

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Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Chief Crusader of Crusaders against Corruption, has renewed calls for a national conversation on the concentration of power in the presidency, urging urgent reforms to decentralise executive authority under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Speaking on the issue, Wilson Jnr argued that the current constitutional framework places excessive authority in the hands of the President, weakening institutional independence and undermining effective checks and balances.

He warned that the centralisation of power continues to create conditions that enable corruption and limit accountability within key state institutions.

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Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Chief Crusader of Crusaders against Corruption

According to him, meaningful reform must begin with revisiting the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Commission. He called on Ghanaians to demand the release and full implementation of the Commission’s report, particularly on provisions relating to executive power.

“This is not about politics. It is about the future of our governance system,” he said.

“If we are serious about fighting corruption and building strong institutions, then we cannot continue with a system where one office holds the power to appoint, influence, and control nearly every arm of government.”

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President Mahama addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025

Wilson Jnr stressed that decentralising presidential authority would allow institutions to operate independently, reduce political interference, and strengthen public confidence in governance.

He further urged civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and citizens to rally behind calls for reform, describing it as a collective responsibility to safeguard Ghana’s democratic future.

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