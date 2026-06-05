Real Madrid prepare €150m offer for Michael Olise

Real Madrid are preparing a €150 million (£130m) move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with the bid expected to be tabled next week should Florentino Pérez retain the club's presidency following this weekend's election.

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Pérez, who is widely expected to defeat rival candidate Enrique Riquelme, addressed the Spanish media on Thursday and hinted at a blockbuster signing to excite the Madrid faithful—stopping short of naming Olise directly, as per Diarioas.

However, it is understood the French winger is firmly the club's primary target this summer.

Olise the Main Target, Neves Also of Interest

While sources indicate Madrid has also registered interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves, Pérez is expected to prioritize the pursuit of Olise if he secures another presidential term.

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José Mourinho, whose return as Madrid head coach is expected to be confirmed alongside a Pérez victory, has already been keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old — attending Bayern's German Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart last month to watch him in person.

Bayern Digging In

Bayern Munich will not part with Olise without a serious fight. The former Crystal Palace academy product has been outstanding since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2024, playing a key role in back-to-back Bundesliga title wins and establishing himself as one of the most exciting attackers in European football. His contract runs until 2029, and Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has been unequivocal, declaring Olise "unsellable."