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World Environment Day 2026: Stakeholders endorse EPA's ‘takeaway’ packs ban amid calls for fair transition

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 18:29 - 05 June 2026
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World Environment Day 2026: Stakeholders endorse EPA's ‘takeaway’ packs ban amid calls for fair transition
Stakeholders have welcomed the Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) decision to ban polystyrene foam products, commonly known as Styrofoam or takeaway packs, from January 1, 2027, with the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) describing the move as a significant step towards tackling plastic pollution in Ghana.
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  • GAYO has endorsed the EPA's planned ban on Styrofoam products, which takes effect on January 1, 2027.

  • The organisation says Styrofoam contributes to flooding, pollution, and rising waste management costs across Ghana.

  • While supporting the ban, GAYO is calling for affordable and sustainable alternatives to protect businesses and consumers during the transition.

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The endorsement comes as Ghana joins the global celebration of World Environment Day 2026 under the theme, "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future," which forms part of the broader international campaign for climate action and nature-based solutions to environmental challenges.

READ ALSO: World Environment Day 2025: 10 African countries that have banned single-use plastic

In a statement, GAYO commended President John Mahama and the EPA for what it called decisive leadership in protecting public health, improving environmental sanitation, and promoting sustainable development.

"We welcome Ghana's Environmental Protection Authority's announcement of a nationwide ban on polystyrene foam products," the organisation said, adding that the decision reflects a growing national commitment to addressing plastic pollution.

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READ ALSO: EPA bans 'takeaway packs' in Ghana effective January 2027 to curb plastic pollution

EPA bans 'takeaway packs' in Ghana effective January 2027
EPA bans 'takeaway packs' in Ghana effective January 2027

According to GAYO, expanded polystyrene has for years contributed to urban flooding, marine pollution, littering, and mounting pressure on Ghana's waste management systems. The organisation noted that poor disposal practices have frequently led to blocked drainage systems, worsening flooding in many communities.

It also highlighted the financial burden plastic waste places on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), arguing that resources spent managing waste could instead be invested in roads, healthcare, education, and drainage infrastructure.

While supporting the ban, GAYO stressed that its success would depend on a well-managed transition.

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READ ALSO: Kenya bans single-use plastics in protected areas

"We therefore call for a transition that is inclusive, practical, and grounded in science, one that ensures harmful single-use plastics are not simply replaced with equally problematic alternatives, and that also protects the livelihoods of small businesses and informal sector actors," the statement said.

The organisation urged government and industry stakeholders to use the period before January 2027 to expand sustainable alternatives such as reusable food containers, refill-and-return systems, and compostable packaging materials.

GAYO added that it remains committed to working with government, civil society, businesses, youth groups, and local communities to support public awareness and accelerate Ghana's transition towards a circular and sustainable economy.

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