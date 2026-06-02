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Ghana becomes 4th best African country for freedom, beating South Africa, Senegal and others

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:13 - 02 June 2026
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An image of the Makola market in Accra, Ghana. Image credit: ishoot.ghana
Ghana has been ranked the fourth freest country in Africa and 46th globally in the Atlantic Council Freedom Index, outperforming South Africa, Senegal and several other African nations.
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  • Ghana ranked 4th in Africa and 46th globally on the Atlantic Council Freedom Index with a score of 73.2.

  • Only Seychelles, Cape Verde and Mauritius ranked higher than Ghana in Africa.

  • Ghana outperformed South Africa (50th globally) and Senegal (63rd globally) in the latest rankings.

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Ghana has been ranked the fourth freest country in Africa and 46th globally out of 164 countries in the latest Freedom and Prosperity Index published by the Atlantic Council's Freedom and Prosperity Center, placing it ahead of countries such as South Africa and Senegal.

The West African nation scored 73.2 points on the Freedom Index, earning a place in the "Moderate Freedom" category. Only Seychelles, Cape Verde and Mauritius ranked higher on the continent.

The index assesses countries based on political freedom, economic freedom and the rule of law. It also measures prosperity through indicators such as income, health, education, inequality, minority rights and environmental performance.

ALSO READ: Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties

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President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama

According to the Atlantic Council's 2026 report, Ghana's strong performance reflects decades of democratic progress, competitive elections and active civic participation.

The report highlights the country's vibrant civil society, which continues to play a key role in holding public officials accountable and protecting civic freedoms.

One of Ghana's notable strengths is women's economic freedom. Afrobarometer survey findings cited in the report indicate strong public support for gender equality in the workplace and broader economic participation.

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Despite its impressive freedom ranking, Ghana faces significant economic challenges. The country recorded a prosperity score of 54.9, placing it 115th globally.

Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa
Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa

This creates a gap of 69 places between Ghana's freedom and prosperity rankings, suggesting that political and civil liberties have not yet translated into equivalent economic gains for many citizens.

The report points to factors such as rising public debt, repeated reliance on International Monetary Fund programmes and persistent youth unemployment as key obstacles to broader economic progress.

ALSO READ: Ghana secures best press freedom ranking in 5 years - Here are the Top 10 African countries

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It also notes concerns about judicial independence and declining public confidence in the judiciary.

Nevertheless, Ghana's ranking ahead of larger economies such as South Africa demonstrates the country's continued strength in political and civic freedoms.

Ghana becomes 4th best African country for freedom, beating South Africa, Senegal and others
Ghana becomes 4th best African country for freedom, beating South Africa, Senegal and others

The latest results reinforce Ghana's reputation as one of Africa's most stable democracies, even as it continues to grapple with economic and institutional challenges.

The table below highlights the top 10 African countries on the Atlantic Council Freedom Index.

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Top 10 African Countries — Freedom Index (Atlantic Council)

Africa Rank

Global Rank

Country

Freedom Score

1

39

Seychelles

77.4

2

42

Cape Verde

76.1

3

45

Mauritius

74.6

4

46

Ghana

73.2

5

48

São Tomé and Príncipe

73.0

6

50

South Africa

72.6

7

55

Botswana

72.0

8

58

Namibia

71.4

9

63

Senegal

69.5

10

72

Lesotho

67.5

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