Recap: Pulse All Stars Game 2026 blends sport, music, and mental health awareness

The Pulse All Stars Game 2026 brought together sports, music, and mental health advocacy in a vibrant showcase in East Legon, uniting influencers and creatives under the “More Good Days Together” campaign.

The second edition of the Pulse All Stars Game held at Wembley Plus in East Legon on May 29, 2026 delivered a powerful blend of sports, music, and mental health advocacy, creating a vibrant experience that united influencers, creatives, and performers under one shared message: “More Good Days Together.”

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The event opened on a reflective note with a prayer, setting the tone for a day focused on wellness, connection, and community. This was followed by warm-up exercises led by fitness enthusiast Kojo the Fitness Junkie, preparing participants for a full day of sporting and creative engagement.

The atmosphere gained a spirited rendition of the National Anthem by Ghanaian-Nigerian singer Kaesa, after which all teams marched onto the field, proudly displaying their mental health-themed identities.

CEO of Pulse Africa, Katharina Link

Opening remark was delivered by CEO of Pulse Africa, Katharina Link, who highlighted the importance of community, connection, and creating safe spaces for conversations about mental health. She acknowledged the pressures many young people face while trying to succeed in their careers, education, social lives, and online platforms, noting that challenges such as stress, anxiety, burnout, and loneliness are often experienced in silence.

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Katharina said the "More Good Days Together" campaign is a reminder that joy, friendship, movement, and community play an important role in maintaining mental wellbeing. She also emphasised the power of sports and recreational activities to bring people together, reduce tension, encourage resilience, and foster meaningful human connections.

Her message emphasised the broader goal of the Pulse All Stars Game: creating a culture where mental health matters, support is encouraged, and no one feels they have to face their struggles alone.

Charlotte Ashieboye Mensah, Mental Health expert

A major highlight of the programme was a mental health session led by expert Charlotte Ashieboye Mensah, who highlighted the emotional pressures faced by young people and digital creators. She noted that constant stress, uncertainty, and performance pressure can significantly affect both mental and physical wellbeing if not properly managed, stressing the need for awareness, support systems, and open dialogue.

Sports and Competition Take Centre Stage

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The event then shifted into a lively series of games, including football matches, lime and spoon races, sack races, tug of war, tower cups, and fill-the-bottle challenges. The activities encouraged teamwork, laughter, and friendly competition across all participating teams.

After an exciting round of contests, Team Yellow and Team Black emerged as joint winners, each finishing with 97 points, while Team Red scored 90 points and Team Green finished with 80 points.

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Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, popular DJ Phantom was on deck throughout the event, keeping the energy high with a steady mix of good music. His set provided the perfect soundtrack to the games, performances, and crowd interactions, ensuring the momentum never dropped from start to finish.

Team Themes and Mental Health Messages

Each team carried a unique mental health message designed to inspire reflection and awareness:

Team Yellow – “The Journey Within” (Led by Fynnba, content creator)

Focused on self-awareness and personal growth, encouraging individuals to reflect on emotions, experiences, and inner challenges as part of healing and development.

Team Black – “Mind Over Matter” (Led by Lisa Quama, an influencer and dancer)

Centered on resilience and mental strength, encouraging participants to overcome self-doubt, manage pressure, and stay mentally strong in difficult situations.

Team Green – “Reset to Rise” (Led by Benson the Actor, a comedian)

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Emphasised rest, recovery, and renewal, reinforcing that taking a break is not failure but an essential part of growth.

Team Red – “Play Your Power” (Led by Blay, content creator)

Focused on confidence and self-expression, highlighting how sport and movement can empower individuals and improve mental wellbeing.

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Music, Culture, and Entertainment Light Up the Stage

The entertainment segment added colour and excitement to the day, beginning with a performance from Nigerian skit maker and musician NasBoi, who energised the crowd with humour and music.

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Ghanaian artistes followed with powerful performances, including Lali and Lola, 2026 TGMA Music for Good award winners of who delivered a captivating set. The duo Fahim and Blay also thrilled audiences with their viral TikTok song “Asaana.”

Ghanaian songstress Adina at Pulse All Stars Game

The event climaxed with a soulful closing performance by celebrated Ghanaian songstress Adina, leaving the audience uplifted and emotionally engaged.

Conclusion

As Mental Health Awareness continues to be important, the Pulse All Stars Game second edition stands out as a reminder that meaningful conversations do not always require formal spaces. They can happen naturally through play, music, movement, and shared human experience.

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