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Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:21 - 02 June 2026
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Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, has once again placed the country's position on LGBTQ issues at the centre of both national and international debate.
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  • Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill has been passed by Parliament but is yet to become law.

  • A total of 33 African countries currently criminalise same-sex relations.

  • Penalties range from fines and imprisonment to life sentences and the death penalty in some countries.

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Although Parliament passed the legislation on May 29, 2026, the bill has since encountered fresh hurdles.

Speaker Alban Bagbin has directed lawmakers to revisit aspects of its passage over procedural concerns, while President John Mahama has indicated that the legislation must undergo further legal and constitutional scrutiny before it can become law.

Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage
Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage

If eventually assented to, the bill would strengthen Ghana's existing laws by imposing penalties of up to three (3) years for same-sex sexual relations and between three (3) and five (5) years for the promotion, advocacy, or sponsorship of LGBTQ activities.

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Ghana is far from alone in maintaining laws against same-sex relations. Across Africa, at least 33 countries currently criminalise same-sex activity, with penalties ranging from fines and short prison terms to life imprisonment and, in some jurisdictions, the death penalty.

Countries such as Uganda, Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia, and Sudan maintain some of the harshest punishments on the continent, while others impose custodial sentences ranging from one (1) year to more than twenty (20) years.

An image of an flag LGBTQ
An image of an flag LGBTQ

The table below provides an overview of the 33 African countries that currently criminalise same-sex relations, including who is affected under the law and the maximum penalties that may apply.

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33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities

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No.

Country

Who is Criminalised

Maximum Penalty

1

Algeria

Males & Females

2 years + fine

2

Burkina Faso

Males & Females

5 years + fine of up to 10 million francs

3

Burundi

Males & Females

2 years + fine

4

Cameroon

Males & Females

5 years + fine

5

Chad

Males & Females

2 years + fine

6

Comoros

Males & Females

5 years + fine

7

Egypt

Males only

3 years + fine

8

Eritrea

Males & Females

3 years

9

Eswatini

Males only

Unspecified imprisonment

10

Ethiopia

Males & Females

Up to 5 years

11

Ghana

Males only (current law)

3 years (current)

12

Guinea

Males & Females

3 years + fine

13

Kenya

Males only

14–21 years

14

Lesotho

Males only

Unspecified

15

Liberia

Males & Females

1 year

16

Libya

Males & Females

5 years

17

Malawi

Males & Females

14 years + possible corporal punishment

18

Mali

Males & Females

Up to 7 years + fine

19

Mauritania

Males (death); Females (prison)

Death by public stoning (males)

20

Morocco

Males & Females

3 years + fine

21

Nigeria

Males & Females

14 years (federal); death in 12 northern Sharia states

22

Senegal

Males & Females

10 years + fine up to 10 million CFA

23

Sierra Leone

Males only

Life imprisonment

24

Somalia

Males & Females

3 years (federal code); death in some regions

25

South Sudan

Males & Females

10 years + fine

26

Sudan

Males only

100 lashes + 5 years; death on third conviction

27

Tanzania

Males & Females

Life imprisonment (minimum 30 years)

28

The Gambia

Males & Females

14 years

29

Togo

Males & Females

3 years + fine

30

Tunisia

Males & Females

3 years

31

Uganda

Males & Females

Death (aggravated); Life imprisonment (standard)

32

Zambia

Males & Females

15 years to life

33

Zimbabwe

Males only

1 year + fine

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