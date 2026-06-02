Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties
Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill has been passed by Parliament but is yet to become law.
A total of 33 African countries currently criminalise same-sex relations.
Penalties range from fines and imprisonment to life sentences and the death penalty in some countries.
Although Parliament passed the legislation on May 29, 2026, the bill has since encountered fresh hurdles.
Speaker Alban Bagbin has directed lawmakers to revisit aspects of its passage over procedural concerns, while President John Mahama has indicated that the legislation must undergo further legal and constitutional scrutiny before it can become law.
If eventually assented to, the bill would strengthen Ghana's existing laws by imposing penalties of up to three (3) years for same-sex sexual relations and between three (3) and five (5) years for the promotion, advocacy, or sponsorship of LGBTQ activities.
Ghana is far from alone in maintaining laws against same-sex relations. Across Africa, at least 33 countries currently criminalise same-sex activity, with penalties ranging from fines and short prison terms to life imprisonment and, in some jurisdictions, the death penalty.
Countries such as Uganda, Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia, and Sudan maintain some of the harshest punishments on the continent, while others impose custodial sentences ranging from one (1) year to more than twenty (20) years.
The table below provides an overview of the 33 African countries that currently criminalise same-sex relations, including who is affected under the law and the maximum penalties that may apply.
33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities
No.
Country
Who is Criminalised
Maximum Penalty
1
Algeria
Males & Females
2 years + fine
2
Burkina Faso
Males & Females
5 years + fine of up to 10 million francs
3
Burundi
Males & Females
2 years + fine
4
Cameroon
Males & Females
5 years + fine
5
Chad
Males & Females
2 years + fine
6
Comoros
Males & Females
5 years + fine
7
Egypt
Males only
3 years + fine
8
Eritrea
Males & Females
3 years
9
Eswatini
Males only
Unspecified imprisonment
10
Ethiopia
Males & Females
Up to 5 years
11
Ghana
Males only (current law)
3 years (current)
12
Guinea
Males & Females
3 years + fine
13
Kenya
Males only
14–21 years
14
Lesotho
Males only
Unspecified
15
Liberia
Males & Females
1 year
16
Libya
Males & Females
5 years
17
Malawi
Males & Females
14 years + possible corporal punishment
18
Mali
Males & Females
Up to 7 years + fine
19
Mauritania
Males (death); Females (prison)
Death by public stoning (males)
20
Morocco
Males & Females
3 years + fine
21
Nigeria
Males & Females
14 years (federal); death in 12 northern Sharia states
22
Senegal
Males & Females
10 years + fine up to 10 million CFA
23
Sierra Leone
Males only
Life imprisonment
24
Somalia
Males & Females
3 years (federal code); death in some regions
25
South Sudan
Males & Females
10 years + fine
26
Sudan
Males only
100 lashes + 5 years; death on third conviction
27
Tanzania
Males & Females
Life imprisonment (minimum 30 years)
28
The Gambia
Males & Females
14 years
29
Togo
Males & Females
3 years + fine
30
Tunisia
Males & Females
3 years
31
Uganda
Males & Females
Death (aggravated); Life imprisonment (standard)
32
Zambia
Males & Females
15 years to life
33
Zimbabwe
Males only
1 year + fine
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom