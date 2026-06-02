Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties

Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, has once again placed the country's position on LGBTQ issues at the centre of both national and international debate.

Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill has been passed by Parliament but is yet to become law.

A total of 33 African countries currently criminalise same-sex relations.

Penalties range from fines and imprisonment to life sentences and the death penalty in some countries.

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Although Parliament passed the legislation on May 29, 2026, the bill has since encountered fresh hurdles.

Speaker Alban Bagbin has directed lawmakers to revisit aspects of its passage over procedural concerns, while President John Mahama has indicated that the legislation must undergo further legal and constitutional scrutiny before it can become law.

Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage

If eventually assented to, the bill would strengthen Ghana's existing laws by imposing penalties of up to three (3) years for same-sex sexual relations and between three (3) and five (5) years for the promotion, advocacy, or sponsorship of LGBTQ activities.

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Ghana is far from alone in maintaining laws against same-sex relations. Across Africa, at least 33 countries currently criminalise same-sex activity, with penalties ranging from fines and short prison terms to life imprisonment and, in some jurisdictions, the death penalty.

Countries such as Uganda, Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia, and Sudan maintain some of the harshest punishments on the continent, while others impose custodial sentences ranging from one (1) year to more than twenty (20) years.

An image of an flag LGBTQ

The table below provides an overview of the 33 African countries that currently criminalise same-sex relations, including who is affected under the law and the maximum penalties that may apply.

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33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities