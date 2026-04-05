How using your phone on the toilet can cause rectal prolapse

A man in Zhongshan was hospitalised with rectal prolapse after prolonged phone use on the toilet, prompting doctors at Sun Yat-sen University Hospital to warn about the hidden health risks of extended bathroom habits.

A man in Zhongshan has sparked fresh health warnings after being hospitalized with a rare but serious condition, one that doctors say may be linked to a habit many people consider harmless.

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According to reports from the Sun Yat-sen University Hospital, the man was rushed in with a rectal prolapse, a condition where part of the rectum slips outside the body. The cause was not trauma or disease, but time spent on the toilet.

Doctors revealed he had been sitting for more than 30 minutes, absorbed in his mobile phone. That prolonged position, combined with sustained pressure, placed excessive strain on the pelvic floor muscles, eventually overwhelming them. The condition was reported treated.

The hidden risk behind a common habit

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Medical experts say this case is not as unusual as it may sound. With smartphones now a constant companion, many people unknowingly extend their time in the bathroom, often without realising the strain it places on the body.

Rectal prolapse is more commonly associated with chronic constipation, ageing, or repeated straining. But prolonged sitting on the toilet can also play a role by increasing downward pressure on the rectum over time.

Health professionals warn that remaining in that position for extended periods, especially while distracted, can worsen the problem. Doctors explain that when you sit too long on the toilet, gravity and pressure work together against the pelvic floor.

Over time, this can weaken the muscles responsible for keeping organs in place. The extended toilet time may increase the risk of conditions such as haemorrhoids and rectal prolapse.

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The added distraction of mobile phones makes it easier for people to ignore the body’s signals and stay seated far longer than necessary.

A growing modern health concern

While cases like this may seem extreme, they point to a broader shift in behaviour. What was once a quick, functional activity has quietly turned into screen time for many, blurring the line between routine and risk.

Doctors are now urging people to treat bathroom time with more awareness.

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Health experts recommend limiting toilet time to 5–10 minutes, avoiding phone use or other distractions, responding promptly to the urge to go, rather than forcing it and maintaining a fibre-rich diet to prevent strainingWhat feels like a harmless scroll can have unintended consequences.