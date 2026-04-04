Ibrahim Mahama shares video of Africa’s 'deepest gold mine pit' at Damang

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama shares a striking video of what he calls Africa’s deepest gold mine pit at Damang Mine, as interest grows in the site’s future and renewed local investment.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has stirred conversation online after sharing a video showcasing what he described as Africa’s “deepest gold mine pit” at the Damang mine in the Western Region.

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The video, posted on his Instagram page, captures a sweeping view of the vast open pit which is an enormous excavation that reflects the scale of industrial mining in Ghana.

The footage, which has since drawn attention across social media, highlights both the depth and breadth of operations at the site, long regarded as one of the country’s major gold-producing assets.

Ibrahim Mahama post on Instagram



“The Deepest Gold Mine Pit In Africa - Damang, Ghana” pic.twitter.com/2hFKSr3UrD — 𝕏 Ghana 🇬🇭 (@xghana_) April 3, 2026

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The Damang Mine is one of the largest gold mines in Ghana, located near Tarkwa in the mineral-rich Western Region.

Operated for years by Gold Fields, the mine has produced millions of ounces of gold over its lifetime and remains a critical contributor to Ghana’s position as Africa’s top gold producer.

Mining at Damang dates back to the late 1990s, with operations beginning in 1997 following earlier exploration in the area.

Over the years, the site has evolved into a large-scale open-pit operation, with multiple pits and expansion projects aimed at extending its lifespan and extracting additional reserves.

At its peak, the mine has been estimated to hold reserves of up to 10 million ounces of gold, highlighting its global significance.Recent developments have placed Damang back in the spotlight.

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In 2025, the Government of Ghana took control of the mine after rejecting Gold Fields’ lease renewal, marking a shift toward increasing local participation in the mining sector.

Authorities are now assessing bids from local firms to revive the mine, with investment needs estimated between $600 million and $1 billion.

Among the frontrunners is Engineers & Planners (E&P), the mining services company founded by Ibrahim Mahama, which has reportedly operated at Damang for decades and is considered a leading contender in the takeover process.

Ibrahim Mahama’s latest post comes on the back of a major equipment push by his company.

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In recent weeks, Engineers & Planners has deployed and inspected a fleet of about 30 heavy-duty mining machines, including large haul trucks, to support operations in the Tarkwa-Damang enclave.

The move is part of a broader effort to scale up contract mining capacity and position the company strongly within Ghana’s evolving mining landscape.