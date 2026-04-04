‘Ghana is a land of free speech’ – Mahama reacts as one-man protester disrupts his speech
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s democratic credentials after a lone protester briefly disrupted his address at the Kwahu Business Forum, insisting that dissent remains a protected right in the country.
The incident occurred as the President was delivering a speech at the annual forum, on Saturday, April 4, an event that brings together business leaders and policymakers to discuss Ghana’s economic direction.
Midway through his remarks, a one-man protester raised his concerns, momentarily interrupting proceedings.
The placard read:
Dear Mr President please intervene, ADB Bank has failed to honour its commitment to me
Responding calmly, Mahama said:
Ghana is a land of free speech. I’m sure he has some beef with somebody, so whoever he has a beef with should go and engage him.
His reaction drew a mix of laughter and applause from the audience. The President’s remarks highlighted a broader message of tolerance and democratic engagement, signalling that grievances should be addressed through dialogue.
The Kwahu Business Forum itself has become an important platform in recent years, where government outlines economic policy direction and engages stakeholders on growth strategies.
During previous editions, Mahama has highlighted plans aimed at economic transformation and private sector development.
Mahama’s stance also aligns with his long-held public position on civil liberties, particularly the right to protest and express dissent. On several occasions, he has stressed the need to protect freedom of speech and peaceful demonstration as pillars of Ghana’s democracy.
While the interruption was brief, Mahama used the moment to reinforce a key principle that disagreement is part of democratic life, but it must be channeled constructively.
The President continued his speech shortly after the exchange, returning focus to economic issues and the forum’s central theme of business growth and national development.
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