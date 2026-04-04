‘Ghana is a land of free speech’ – Mahama reacts as one-man protester disrupts his speech

President John Dramani Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to free speech after a one-man protester briefly disrupts his address at the Kwahu Business Forum, urging dialogue over confrontation.

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s democratic credentials after a lone protester briefly disrupted his address at the Kwahu Business Forum, insisting that dissent remains a protected right in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred as the President was delivering a speech at the annual forum, on Saturday, April 4, an event that brings together business leaders and policymakers to discuss Ghana’s economic direction.

Midway through his remarks, a one-man protester raised his concerns, momentarily interrupting proceedings.

The placard read:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Mr President please intervene, ADB Bank has failed to honour its commitment to me

Responding calmly, Mahama said:

Ghana is a land of free speech. I’m sure he has some beef with somebody, so whoever he has a beef with should go and engage him.

READ ALSO: Accra International Airport set for major expansion to cut congestion and improve travel

His reaction drew a mix of laughter and applause from the audience. The President’s remarks highlighted a broader message of tolerance and democratic engagement, signalling that grievances should be addressed through dialogue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kwahu Business Forum itself has become an important platform in recent years, where government outlines economic policy direction and engages stakeholders on growth strategies.

During previous editions, Mahama has highlighted plans aimed at economic transformation and private sector development.

READ ALSO: Ghana to boycott African Energy Summit over claims of discrimination against Africans

Mahama’s stance also aligns with his long-held public position on civil liberties, particularly the right to protest and express dissent. On several occasions, he has stressed the need to protect freedom of speech and peaceful demonstration as pillars of Ghana’s democracy.

While the interruption was brief, Mahama used the moment to reinforce a key principle that disagreement is part of democratic life, but it must be channeled constructively.

Advertisement

Advertisement