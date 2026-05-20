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Mr. Beautiful shares the reason his marriage ended (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:54 - 20 May 2026
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Mr Beautiful
Mr Beautiful
Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful has revealed that his marriage has officially ended in divorce, opening up about the circumstances that led to the collapse of the relationship.
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  • Mr Beautiful has disclosed that his marriage ended in divorce after a friend he introduced to his wife allegedly caused problems in their relationship.

  • The actor said the experience deeply affected him and changed the way he views some Christians, claiming many are not genuine.

  • Despite the divorce, Mr Beautiful revealed that he and his ex-wife still communicate regularly and remain on good terms.

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Speaking during an interview on Emelia Brobbey's Talk Show, the Kumawood actor disclosed that the breakdown of his marriage was influenced by someone he once considered a close friend.

According to Mr Beautiful, he introduced the individual to his wife, only for the friendship to later create tension and misunderstandings within the marriage.

He said;

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I introduced someone I trusted to my wife, and eventually the two of them became the reason my marriage collapsed

The actor expressed disappointment over the experience, explaining that it had affected the way he views some people who publicly identify as Christians.

Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful
Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful

He stated;

The person involved is a Christian, and the whole experience left a deep scar on me. I no longer trust Christians because many of them are not genuine,
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Mr Beautiful further claimed that the incident had made him more cautious in his personal relationships, adding that he now places greater trust in Muslims and people from Northern Ghana.

Despite the painful separation, the actor disclosed that he and his former wife still maintain a cordial relationship and communicate frequently.

He shared;

We still speak every day on the phone. We laugh, joke, and check up on each other regularly. In fact, we’ve already spoken twice this morning
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However, he made it clear that although they remain on good terms, there is no possibility of reconciliation.

He added;

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The separation was meant to happen, so there’s no going back

The actor’s revelation has since sparked conversations on social media about trust, friendships, and the pressures that can affect marriages.

@adom_tv Mr. Beautiful shares the reason his marriage ended #okukusekuthetalkshow #AdomTV ♬ original sound - AdomTV
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