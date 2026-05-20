22 Black Stars players arrive in camp, train ahead of Mexico clash

Black Stars have 22 players in camp in Puebla ahead of Mexico friendly.

Team has begun training as preparations intensify for the May 22, 2026 fixture.

The match forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Twenty-two players have arrived in Puebla as the Black Stars step up preparations for Friday’s international friendly against Mexico.

The squad has been in camp since Sunday, with Terry Yegbe, Nathaniel Adjei and Jan Kwasi Gyamerah joining the team on Tuesday to complete the group.

Ghana’s training sessions are now underway in Mexico as preparations intensify ahead of the high-profile fixture scheduled for May 22, 2026.

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The match forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States in June.

Further training sessions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with head coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team using the friendly to assess players and fine-tune tactics ahead of squad selection.

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The game also offers an important opportunity for fringe and emerging players to impress as Ghana continue their final phase of preparation for the tournament.

Full List of Players in Camp

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