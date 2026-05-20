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Meta announces feature Testing Status in the WhatsApp Chat tab

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:04 - 20 May 2026
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Testing Status in the WhatsApp Chat tab
Meta announces feature Testing Status in the WhatsApp Chat tab
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WhatsApp is trying out a new placement for Status updates, showing them at the top of the chats tab. The tech company is running a limited test to see if making statuses more visible will help people catch updates before they disappear in 24 hours. Status is used by hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users every day, though it is often heard that people miss status updates from their contacts.

Meta plans to test this new feature with a number of people in Ghana because of the strong WhatsApp community in the country and the quality of feedback it expects to receive from users.

A few things worth noting:

  • This shows organic Status updates from direct contacts only

  • People can minimize the Status tray by swiping down, or hide any contact's updates at any time

  • Nothing changes about the privacy of personal messages, Status, and calls

Below/attached is a visual of what the experience looks like:

Testing Status in the WhatsApp Chat tab
Testing Status in the WhatsApp Chat tab
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