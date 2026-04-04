‘Soldier, sit down; I feel safe here’ – Mahama tells his guard at event

A light-hearted moment involving President John Dramani Mahama and his Aide-de-Camp has captured public attention following Ghana’s Good Friday Miracle Service held at Independence Square.

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During the event, which was hosted by Dag Heward-Mills, the President paused mid-address to speak directly to his security officer, Colonel Abdul Wahab Issah, who was standing guard behind him.

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“Soldier, you can sit down. I’m very safe here,” Mahama said, drawing laughter and applause from thousands of worshippers gathered at the venue.

The brief exchange, which has since gone viral on social media, did not end there. Demonstrating strict adherence to military protocol, the officer reportedly indicated that he could only stand down upon instruction.

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In response, the President tapped him, after which the officer complied and took his seat.

The incident has been widely shared online, with many Ghanaians praising Mahama’s relaxed and approachable style, especially in a public setting of such scale.

For supporters, the moment reflected a leader who felt comfortable among his people and trusted the environment he was in.

Others highlighted the professionalism of the officer, noting his discipline in following procedure despite the informal setting.

The Good Friday Miracle Service, which attracts thousands of Christians annually, is one of the major religious gatherings in Ghana’s Easter calendar.

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It brings together worshippers from across the country for prayer, reflection, and teachings centred on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his address, Mahama urged Ghanaians to reflect on the values of Christ, particularly kindness, forgiveness, and unity.

Observers say the exchange between the President and his aide, though brief, complemented the tone of the event, one of humility, peace, and human connection.

While many praised the President’s gesture, a few commentators online questioned the use of the term “soldier” in addressing a senior officer, pointing to military traditions and ranks.

However, the overall reaction has remained largely positive, with the moment seen as a blend of leadership, humour, and human interaction.Moments like these often go beyond politics, shaping public perception of leadership in everyday settings.

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