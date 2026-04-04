Ghana to boycott African Energy Summit over claims of discrimination against Africans

Ghana has withdrawn from the upcoming Africa Energies Summit in London, citing concerns over discrimination and the exclusion of African stakeholders from key roles in the continent’s energy industry.

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The decision is part of a growing backlash within Africa’s oil and gas sector against what industry leaders describe as unfair treatment of African professionals by international platforms.

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According to statements from the African Energy Chamber, the boycott reflects a broader push to demand fairness, inclusion, and respect for local content policies across the continent’s energy space.

The Africa Energies Summit, scheduled for May in London, is considered a major meeting point for investors, governments, and industry leaders. The Chamber made its position clear, insisting that Africa’s energy future must not be shaped in environments that exclude Africans.

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It stressed that “Africa’s energy future cannot be built on exclusion,” calling on stakeholders to prioritise African participation in all aspects of the industry. At the heart of the dispute are allegations that organisers of the summit have engaged in practices that sideline African and Black professionals.

The AEC went further, describing such conduct as unacceptable, stating that exclusion of African talent is “wrong”. Platforms that benefit from Africa’s oil and gas sector must reflect the same principles of inclusion and local participation that African countries are promoting at home.

The boycott highlights a deeper issue which is the struggle over “local content,” which refers to ensuring Africans benefit directly from their natural resources through jobs, contracts, and leadership roles.

The AEC emphasised that local content should not just be a talking point at conferences but must be reflected in how such events are organised and who gets to participate.

For Ghana, the move aligns with its broader energy policy, which prioritises local participation and national benefit in the petroleum sector.

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