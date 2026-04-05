Government to roll out 60-hectare tomato farms to stabilise prices

John Dramani Mahama announces a 60-hectare irrigated farming initiative to ensure year-round tomato production, reduce post-harvest losses, and stabilise prices in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new government-backed initiative to establish 60-hectare irrigated farms aimed at ensuring year-round tomato production and curbing persistent post-harvest losses in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

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The policy, unveiled during his address at the Kwahu Business Forum on April 4, forms part of a broader push to strengthen agribusiness and reduce the country’s reliance on seasonal farming.

According to the President, the project will not only focus on irrigation but will be supported by storage and processing facilities to stabilise supply and prevent the glut that often leads to heavy losses for farmers.

Outlining the government’s strategy, Mahama stressed the need for deliberate and focused investment in key agricultural zones.

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“We are going to select specific areas where government is going to intentionally mobilise investment. We will intentionally invest with both local resources and external ones so that we will get measurable outcomes within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The initiative is expected to improve productivity by shifting farmers away from rain-fed agriculture to more reliable irrigation-based systems, allowing tomatoes to be cultivated throughout the year.

Tomato production in Ghana has long been plagued by seasonal gluts and shortages. During peak harvest periods, oversupply often leads to sharp price drops and significant waste, while off-season shortages drive up prices and increase dependence on imports.

Ghana’s annual tomato demand significantly outstrips local production, forcing the country to rely on imports to fill the gap.One of the core challenges has been limited irrigation infrastructure, which restricts farmers largely to the rainy season and contributes to inconsistent supply.

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A key component of the new plan is the integration of processing facilities alongside the irrigated farms. This is expected to absorb excess produce during peak periods, extend shelf life, and create value-added products for both local consumption and export.

The approach mirrors ongoing interventions under Ghana’s Vegetable Development Programme, where irrigation expansion and improved inputs are being deployed to boost yields and reduce post-harvest losses.