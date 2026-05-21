Neymar suffers minor injury after Brazil World Cup call-up

Neymar required treatment for a calf issue during Sunday's Santos match. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA/Shutterstock

Neymar required treatment for a calf issue during Sunday's Santos match. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA/Shutterstock

Neymar has suffered a minor calf oedema after being named in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Santos confirmed the injury is not serious, with recovery expected within 5–10 days.

He is still expected to recover in time and join Brazil for the World Cup despite the setback.

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Neymar has suffered another minor injury setback shortly after being named in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although the issue is not expected to affect his tournament participation.

His club, Santos, confirmed on Wednesday that the forward is managing a small oedema in his right calf, with recovery estimated to take around five to ten days.

Santos’ head of medical services, Rodrigo Zogaib, moved to reassure fans, stating that the injury remains under control and Neymar is expected to return to full fitness before joining the Brazil national team.

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The update came just days after head coach Carlo Ancelotti included Neymar in his 26-man World Cup squad, despite ongoing concerns over his recent injury record and match fitness.

Neymar has struggled with recurring fitness issues since suffering an ACL injury against Uruguay during World Cup qualifying in 2023, limiting his appearances for Brazil in recent years.

Medical reports indicate the current calf issue was detected after Santos’ 3-0 defeat to Coritiba, with scans showing a minor two-millimetre oedema.

Although Santos are taking a cautious approach, the forward could still be available for their upcoming Copa Sudamericana fixture against Deportivo Cuenca before linking up with the national team.

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Both Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly closely monitoring his recovery programme at the Rei Pelé Training Centre.