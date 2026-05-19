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Brazil celebrate Neymar World Cup return as Joao Pedro misses out and Ayew debate emerges in Ghana

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:47 - 19 May 2026
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Neymar, Joao Pedro and Andre Ayew
Neymar, Joao Pedro and Andre Ayew
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  • Neymar returns to Brazil’s World Cup squad.

  • Joao Pedro is left out of Ancelotti’s 26-man list.

  • Andre Ayew debate emerges among Ghana fans.

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Football is a game built on emotion, and on Monday night in South America, millions experienced both tears and joy as the world waited for one of the most important announcements ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For players and fans alike, the World Cup remains football’s ultimate stage. The 2026 edition, set to become the largest tournament in history with 48 nations competing, has already generated huge excitement across the globe as supporters eagerly anticipate seeing the game’s biggest stars shine once again.

In Brazil, all attention was on head coach Carlo Ancelotti and whether he would include the nation’s beloved superstar Neymar in his final 26-man squad.

MUST READ: Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after 10 years

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The answer finally arrived and Brazil celebrated.

Neymar’s Journey from Mogi das Cruzes to Global Stardom

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Paraguay during their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Sao Paulo, on March 28, 2017
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Paraguay during their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Sao Paulo, on March 28, 2017

Long before becoming Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar was just a young boy from Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, dreaming of wearing the famous yellow jersey.

He made his senior debut for Brazil on August 10, 2010, in a friendly match against the United States. At only 18 years old, Neymar announced himself to the football world in style by scoring with a header in the 28th minute to help Brazil secure a 2-0 victory.

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From that moment, the pitch became his stage.

Neymar quickly rose into one of the most gifted footballers of his generation, producing magical moments and writing his name into Brazilian football history alongside legends such as Ronaldo, Kaká, Robinho and the magical feet Ronaldinho.

READ ALSO: 10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history – Messi leads Ronaldo

Since the golden era of those icons, many Brazilian fans believe no player has carried the nation’s attacking identity quite like Neymar.

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Injury Struggles Raised Doubts Over Neymar’s Inclusion

Neymar. Credit : Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via Getty

The 34-year-old has faced a difficult period in recent years after suffering a serious ACL injury in October 2023.

The injury disrupted both his club and international career, with Brazil struggling to find the same spark during his absence despite the rise of stars like Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Antony.

Although Brazil continued to produce elite talent, many supporters felt the Seleção lacked the creativity and emotional presence Neymar brought to the national team.

READ MORE: Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

Questions over his fitness dominated discussions ahead of the World Cup squad announcement.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bold Neymar Decision

Carlo Ancelotti
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On Monday, May 18, 2026, Carlo Ancelotti made the defining call — Neymar was included in Brazil’s final 26-man World Cup squad.

The announcement triggered celebrations across Brazil and among football fans worldwide, many of whom hope this tournament could serve as Neymar’s final dance on football’s grandest stage.

Reports suggest the decision was not straightforward.

According to multiple reports, Ancelotti had prepared two separate squad lists before the announcement one including Neymar and another featuring Chelsea forward João Pedro.

Concerns emerged after Neymar reportedly experienced discomfort in his calf during Santos’ recent match, prompting further medical examinations.

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Despite already favouring Neymar’s inclusion, uncertainty over the seriousness of the issue reportedly forced Brazil’s coaching staff to keep both squad options ready until the final hours before the official announcement.

READ THIS: Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

After receiving positive medical updates, Ancelotti ultimately chose Neymar over João Pedro.

João Pedro Omission Divides Opinion

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Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro

Neymar’s inclusion has also sparked debate among football fans after João Pedro was left out despite an impressive season.

The Chelsea forward contributed 15 goals and five assists in 35 matches, leading some supporters to question whether Neymar’s experience outweighed current form.

However, many Brazilians believe Neymar’s leadership, creativity and emotional connection with the national team made his selection impossible to ignore.

For millions of supporters, Neymar represents more than statistics — he represents the spirit of Brazilian football.

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Neymar’s Return Mirrors Andre Ayew Debate in Ghana

Andre-Ayew
Andre-Ayew

The emotional reaction surrounding Neymar’s selection has also drawn comparisons with discussions in Ghana over Black Stars captain André Ayew.

Sections of Ghanaian fans continue to call for Ayew’s inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup plans, believing the veteran forward deserves one final appearance on the global stage because of his leadership and years of service to the national team.

READ THIS: Scientists warn FIFA over dangerous heat risks at World Cup 2026

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Like Neymar, Ayew has faced criticism over form and age, yet many supporters argue that experience still matters at the highest level.

Across world football, legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modrić and Harry Kane continue to show that veteran players can still influence major tournaments.

While Neymar prepares for another World Cup journey with Brazil, many Ghanaian fans now hope André Ayew could receive a similar opportunity with the Black Stars.

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