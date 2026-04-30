10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history – Messi leads Ronaldo
Longevity and elite performance define World Cup legends, with only a few players maintaining top form across multiple tournaments.
Lionel Messi leads the all-time appearances list, followed closely by icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lothar Matthäus.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup could see records extended further, as Messi and Ronaldo aim to add to their historic appearance tallies.
While many stars shine briefly on the World Cup stage, only a select few manage to remain at the top long enough to feature in multiple tournaments. Longevity, fitness, consistency and world-class quality are all required to keep returning to football’s grandest event.
Some players have turned the World Cup into their second home, appearing in more matches than anyone else in history. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, several records could be extended once again.
Here is the full list of the players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances ever, featuring icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Lothar Matthäus.
10. Hugo Lloris – 20 Matches (France)
World Cups: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris enjoyed a remarkable international career and became one of the most trusted captains in French football history. He featured in four World Cups and was a key figure in France’s triumph at the 2018 tournament in Russia.
Lloris also helped France reach the final in 2022, where they lost to Argentina in one of the greatest finals ever played.
9. Cafu – 20 Matches (Brazil)
World Cups: 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
Brazil legend Cafu remains one of the finest right-backs the game has ever seen. Known for his endless energy and attacking runs, Cafu played in four World Cups and lifted the trophy twice.
He also made history by appearing in three consecutive World Cup finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002 — a record that still stands today.
8. Wladyslaw Zmuda – 21 Matches (Poland)
World Cups: 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986
Poland defender Wladyslaw Zmuda may not be the most famous name on this list, but his World Cup consistency was exceptional.
He played in four straight tournaments and helped Poland secure third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982. His 21 appearances remain a national record for Polish football.
7. Uwe Seeler – 21 Matches (Germany)
World Cups: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970
Uwe Seeler was one of Germany’s earliest football superstars. Renowned for his heading ability, technique and leadership, he represented West Germany across four World Cups.
He became the first player in history to score in four separate World Cup tournaments and came close to winning the trophy in 1966 when Germany lost the final to England.
6. Diego Maradona – 21 Matches (Argentina)
World Cups: 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994
Few players are as closely linked to the World Cup as Diego Maradona. The Argentine icon delivered one of the greatest individual performances in tournament history in 1986, leading his country to the title.
Maradona also guided Argentina to another final in 1990. His unforgettable dribbling, vision and competitive spirit made him one of football’s most celebrated legends.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo – 22 Matches (Portugal)
World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed one of the longest elite careers in football history. The Portugal superstar became the first male player to score in five different World Cups.
From his debut in 2006 as a young winger to his role as captain in later editions, Ronaldo has remained one of the biggest names in the tournament. If selected for Portugal in 2026, he could rise further on this list.
4. Paolo Maldini – 23 Matches (Italy)
World Cups: 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002
Paolo Maldini is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. Elegant, intelligent and incredibly consistent, the Italy legend represented his country in four World Cups.
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He came closest to winning the tournament in 1994 when Italy reached the final but lost to Brazil on penalties. Maldini’s longevity and class made him one of the most respected players of his generation.
3. Miroslav Klose – 24 Matches (Germany)
World Cups: 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
Miroslav Klose built his reputation as one of the deadliest strikers in World Cup history. While his club career was solid, it was on the international stage where he truly became legendary.
Klose scored a record 16 World Cup goals, surpassing Brazil’s Ronaldo. He finally lifted the trophy with Germany in 2014, completing a remarkable World Cup journey.
2. Lothar Matthäus – 25 Matches (Germany)
World Cups: 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998
Before Lionel Messi broke the record, Lothar Matthäus held the mark for most World Cup appearances.
The German midfielder was a complete player — powerful, technical and tactically brilliant. He captained West Germany to World Cup glory in 1990 and played in five separate tournaments, an extraordinary achievement in itself.
His 25 appearances stood as the benchmark for many years.
1. Lionel Messi – 26 Matches (Argentina)
World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Lionel Messi now holds the record for the most FIFA World Cup appearances with 26 matches.
The Argentina captain made his debut as a teenager in 2006 and has since played in five editions of the tournament. He reached the final in 2014, suffered disappointment in 2018, and then completed his career story by lifting the trophy in 2022.
Messi also holds the record for the most World Cup matches as captain. If he features in 2026, he could push his total beyond 30 appearances.
Could Messi and Ronaldo Extend Their Records?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup could see two of football’s greatest icons return once again.
Messi is expected to remain a key figure for Argentina, while Ronaldo may still lead Portugal if selected. Their participation would add another chapter to one of football’s greatest rivalries.
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