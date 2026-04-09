FIFA names largest-ever referee squad for 2026 World Cup - see full list

FIFA has officially unveiled the list of match officials selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026, following an extensive evaluation process that spanned more than three years.

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A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video match officials have been appointed, representing all six continental confederations and 50 member associations.

This marks the most diverse and comprehensive group of officials ever assembled for a World Cup. The selection was based on FIFA’s long-standing “quality first” principle, with emphasis placed on consistent performances at both international and domestic levels.

According to Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s chief refereeing officer and chairman of the Referees Committee, the chosen officials represent the very best in the game.

“The selected match officials are the very best in the world. They were part of a wider pool of officials that was identified and monitored over the past three years. They have attended seminars and officiated at FIFA tournaments.

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In addition, their performances in domestic and international matches were regularly assessed. The selected officials have received, and will continue to receive, comprehensive support from our fitness coaches and medical staff, including physiotherapists and a mental specialist.

Our goal is to ensure that they’re in optimal physical and mental condition when they arrive in Miami on 31 May.”

Collina further highlighted the scale of the upcoming tournament, which will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across three host nations, making it the largest World Cup in history.

“This year’s FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in history, with a 48-team line-up and 104 matches to be contested across the most extensive geographical footprint in the tournament’s history,” Collina continued. “It’ll be the largest FIFA Team One ever, with 41 more match officials than at Qatar 2022.

Each of them must be ready to be appointed for a match and to contribute actively to ensuring that the refereeing at the World Cup is a success. The fact that six women match officials have been selected continues a trend that was started four years ago in Qatar as we aim to further develop women’s refereeing.”

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Throughout the tournament, match officials will undergo daily training sessions, including practical drills involving local players. FIFA will also provide detailed match analysis to ensure thorough preparation.

“As has been the case at FIFA tournaments in the past, our match analysts will provide the match officials with all the information they need to prepare properly for their games. We’ll leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our match officials are fully prepared, and we’re confident that FIFA Team One will meet the challenges that lie ahead at this groundbreaking competition.”

Technology will once again play a central role in officiating, with enhancements set to improve decision-making and fan engagement.

“As at previous World Cups, technology will play an important role in supporting match officials in their decision-making. Goal-line technology, an advanced version of semi-automated offside technology and connected ball technology will be used, while for the first time in World Cup history, fans will be able to see things from the referee’s on-field perspective thanks to the use of new technologies,” Collina concluded.

Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s Director of Refereeing, also emphasised the rigorous preparation process leading up to the tournament.

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“The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 began immediately after the conclusion of Qatar 2022, with a structured programme involving seminars, workshops and continuous monitoring. Throughout this period, all candidates were closely evaluated by FIFA instructors, fitness coaches, doctors and physiotherapists, receiving comprehensive support to ensure that they achieve the highest possible standards at the tournament.”

The selected officials will convene in Miami for a 10-day preparatory seminar starting on May 31. Following this, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees remain in Miami.

FIFA also confirmed that new measures aimed at improving match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved by the International Football Association Board—will be implemented. Additionally, advancements such as AI-powered stabilisation for referee body cameras will provide fans with enhanced real-time perspectives of on-field action.

With preparations in place, FIFA is confident that the appointed officials will rise to the occasion at what promises to be a historic edition of the World Cup.

Full List of Referees