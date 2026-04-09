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I'm lyrically better than your favourite – Shatta Wale claims he shaped the lyrical style of top Ghanaian artists

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:57 - 09 April 2026
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Shatta Wale reveals he taught top Ghanaian artistes how to deliver lyrics on stage and attributes some stars’ low streaming numbers to weaker lyrical delivery.
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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has asserted that he significantly influenced the lyrical styles of several top-tier artistes in the country.

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During a live session on TikTok on 8 April 2026, Shatta Wale claimed that he played a pivotal role in shaping how artistes such as Stonebwoy, Iwan, and others deliver their lyrics on stage. He said that his approach to freestyling, adopted during his early days performing as Bandana, set a precedent for Ghanaian dancehall performers.

He stated;

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From Stonebwoy to Iwan, Epixode, Jupitar, and the rest, I taught them. That is why I always say when people compare Sarkodie to Jay-Z, they end up underrating Sarkodie unnecessarily
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Shatta Wale went on to critique the streaming performance of some of his peers, specifically pointing to Stonebwoy and Samini. He suggested that their numbers are limited due to what he described as weaker lyrical delivery.

He added;

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You don't know history, so keep quiet. That is why they don't have numbers when it comes to streaming,

His remarks have sparked debate online, with fans and fellow musicians weighing in on the influence of Shatta Wale’s style on contemporary Ghanaian music.

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I'm lyrically better than your favourite – Shatta Wale claims he shaped the lyrical style of top Ghanaian artists
Entertainment
09.04.2026
I'm lyrically better than your favourite – Shatta Wale claims he shaped the lyrical style of top Ghanaian artists