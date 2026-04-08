Akwaboah says industry ‘code’ cost him millions despite writing hit songs

Akwaboah opens up about the hidden “code” in Ghana’s music industry that prevents artistes from charging for songwriting and collaborations—despite creating hit songs.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah has spoken candidly about the financial difficulties associated with songwriting in Ghana, explaining how industry norms have limited his ability to earn from his craft despite producing numerous hit songs.

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During an interview on Angel FM on 7 April 2026, he suggested that a more organised and transparent structure within the music industry would have enabled him to maximise the value of his songwriting skills. He noted that the absence of such systems makes it challenging for writers to generate substantial income, particularly when collaborating with fellow artistes.

I believe that if there were a proper system in Ghana’s music industry, I would have been more inclined to write for others,

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he remarked.

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He went on to compare the local industry with international markets, where artistes often earn from both performing and writing songs for others. According to him, this dual stream of income is far less common in Ghana.

He explained,

Abroad, many artistes write for others while still releasing their own music, which means they earn from both performing and songwriting,

Akwaboah also pointed to what he described as an unwritten rule within the industry, where musicians frequently avoid charging one another for songwriting or collaborative work.

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He said,

The industry in Ghana is not very stable, so when you write for someone, the payment is usually minimal. When it involves a fellow artiste, it becomes even harder to charge a fee—it’s simply an unspoken code,

He added that this same practice extends to collaborations, making it difficult for artistes to fully monetise their talent.

He noted,

It is almost unheard of for an artiste to demand payment before featuring on a song,

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Reflecting on his career, he admitted that these industry limitations have likely cost him significant financial gains, particularly given the success of the songs he has written for others.

He revealed,

I could have been a millionaire by now if not for this culture within the industry, because most of the songs I have written for others became hits,

He further explained that his initial motivation for writing music was not financial, but rather to demonstrate his ability and support artistes who struggled with songwriting.

He said,

When I started writing for others, it was simply to prove that not every artiste needs to write their own songs. That is why we exist—to provide songs for those who need them,

According to Akwaboah, his first attempt at writing for another artiste became a major success, and that momentum continued with subsequent projects, strengthening his reputation as a skilled songwriter.