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Black Sherif opens up on music industry realities, says it’s not a ‘fantasy world’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:58 - 08 April 2026
Black Sherif
Black Sherif
Black Sherif reflects on his journey, revealing the stark contrast between his early expectations and the realities of the music industry.
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Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has opened up about the realities of the music industry, admitting that his experiences have sharply contrasted with his early expectations.

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Speaking candidly, the ‘Iron Boy’ hitmaker reflected on how his perception of the industry has evolved since he first rose to prominence. According to him, he once viewed the space through an idealistic lens, believing it to be glamorous and almost unreal. “What I believed the music industry to be before I entered it is completely different from what I have encountered. At the time, I imagined it as a kind of fantasy world,” he explained.

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However, his time within the industry has revealed a more complex and, at times, challenging environment. He pointed out that underlying tensions, including politics and divisions, play a significant role in shaping the landscape.

Despite this, Black Sherif made it clear that he has deliberately chosen to remain detached from such influences. He stated;

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A significant part of the industry is driven by politics and division. Even before I could fully articulate what division does, I found myself rejecting it. I have no desire to be involved in conversations that promote division

His remarks offer a thoughtful perspective on the less visible aspects of the music business, highlighting the importance of staying grounded amid its pressures.

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