Advertisement

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:38 - 24 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo reportedly dies after a two-year cancer battle, according to her manager, prompting tributes in the film industry.
Advertisement

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo has died at age 42 after a two-year battle with cancer, her manager, Abu Iddris, has confirmed.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Ghana Weekend on Sunday, May 24, Iddris disclosed that the actress passed away on Saturday night at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

She’s been battling cancer for two years. It’s been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended, he said.

He explained that the illness initially started as breast cancer but later spread due to its genetic nature.

Iddris noted that despite her deteriorating health, Beverly remained committed to both her career and family while undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

In fact, we shot things for her while she was undergoing treatment. The premieres, the promotions, she was undergoing treatment. She lived while doing her very best until the cancer really overtook her, he stated.

He further revealed that Beverly had travelled to the United States for treatment and was advised to remain there due to the advanced medical care available, but she chose instead to return to Ghana to spend time with her children.

The family is yet to announce funeral arrangements as they continue to mourn her passing.

Friends and industry colleagues have arrived at the residence of the late Beverly Ama Afaglo to commiserate with the bereaved family following her heartbreaking passing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Late Beverly Afaglo family announces one-week observation on May 30th in Tema
Entertainment
24.05.2026
Late Beverly Afaglo family announces one-week observation on May 30th in Tema
2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy
Sports
24.05.2026
2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy
President Mahama appoints Mubarak Muntaka as Acting National Security Minister - abcnewsgh Pray for us, the system has made us so' – Armed robbers tell Kumasi-bound passengers - MyJoyOnline
News
24.05.2026
Interior Ministry reveals intention to deploy disguised armoured buses to tackle highway robbery
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager
Entertainment
24.05.2026
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager
Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past
News
24.05.2026
Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past
Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends
Sports
24.05.2026
Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends