Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo reportedly dies after a two-year cancer battle, according to her manager, prompting tributes in the film industry.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo has died at age 42 after a two-year battle with cancer, her manager, Abu Iddris, has confirmed.

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Speaking in an interview with Ghana Weekend on Sunday, May 24, Iddris disclosed that the actress passed away on Saturday night at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

She’s been battling cancer for two years. It’s been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended, he said.

He explained that the illness initially started as breast cancer but later spread due to its genetic nature.

Iddris noted that despite her deteriorating health, Beverly remained committed to both her career and family while undergoing treatment.

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In fact, we shot things for her while she was undergoing treatment. The premieres, the promotions, she was undergoing treatment. She lived while doing her very best until the cancer really overtook her, he stated.

He further revealed that Beverly had travelled to the United States for treatment and was advised to remain there due to the advanced medical care available, but she chose instead to return to Ghana to spend time with her children.

The family is yet to announce funeral arrangements as they continue to mourn her passing.