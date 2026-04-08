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Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:07 - 08 April 2026
Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady
Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady
A Kasoa-based pastor is in police custody following viral threats against top Ghanaian leaders, as authorities warn against dangerous online content.
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The Ghana Police Service has detained a Kasoa-based preacher, Prophet William Gyimah, over alleged death threats directed at the Vice-President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

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Prophet Gyimah, who serves as General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, was arrested on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, after a video purportedly capturing the threats circulated widely on social media platforms.

The 49-year-old suspect was apprehended in Kasoa, located in the Central Region, during a targeted operation conducted by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET). According to an official police statement, the unit had intercepted what it described as ‘a high-priority viral video on TikTok and other platforms featuring the suspect issuing the threat’.

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Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), where he is currently assisting with enquiries.

In its statement, the police issued a strong warning to both the public and media organisations, urging responsible use of digital platforms. The statement emphasised, “The Police Administration wishes to strongly caution the public and media houses against using their platforms to incite unrest or circulate content that threatens the peace and security of the state.” Authorities also indicated that further updates would be provided as investigations continue.

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Subsequent reports have suggested that the alleged threats extended beyond the Vice-President to include the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

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A separate video that has since surfaced shows Prophet Gyimah in police custody undergoing questioning in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: 'They're lucky they didn't arrest me' - Shatta Wale speaks on fraud accusation (Video)

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Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady
Entertainment
08.04.2026
Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady