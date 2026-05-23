Advertisement

Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 04:29 - 23 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1
Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1
Advertisement

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has confirmed that Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz will announce Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 1.

Advertisement

Okraku made the announcement in a Facebook post following Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international pre-World Cup friendly played in Puebla.

The Black Stars endured a difficult outing against El Tri, conceding an early goal after a goalkeeping error just two minutes into the game. Guillermo Martínez later added the second goal as Mexico dominated possession and dictated the tempo for most parts of the encounter.

Despite struggling in the first half, Ghana improved after the break and created several scoring opportunities through Joseph Afena-Gyan and Majeed Ashimeru. One of Ghana’s efforts also struck the crossbar, but the Black Stars were unable to find the back of the net as Mexico held on comfortably for the victory.

Following the match, Okraku revealed that the friendly served as an important platform for several young and fringe players ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

Advertisement

“Objective accomplished! This event has provided significant stage exposure for the majority of our U-23 players, who will soon assemble for the Olympic qualifiers, as well as other players who had limited playing time,” Okraku stated.

“The World Cup squad announcement is scheduled for June 1st. Let’s maintain our collective support for our stars.”

The GFA President further disclosed that many of the players who featured against Mexico are expected to be part of Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their next pre-World Cup friendly against Wales before the official squad announcement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1
Sports
23.05.2026
Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1
Ghana vs Mexico: El Tri beat Black Stars 2-0 in pre-World Cup friendly
Sports
23.05.2026
Ghana vs Mexico: El Tri beat Black Stars 2-0 in pre-World Cup friendly
Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season
Lifestyle
22.05.2026
Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season
Cars and kiosks swept away by heavy rains as perennial floods in Accra strike again (videos)
News
22.05.2026
Cars and kiosks swept away by heavy rains as perennial floods in Accra strike again (videos)
10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning
Lifestyle
22.05.2026
10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning
Lionel Messi is loving soccer again with Inter Miami.CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images
Sports
22.05.2026
Lionel Messi becomes 2nd active player and the 1st without a Saudi contract to reach billionaire status