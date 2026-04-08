Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra

Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra

Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra

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Ghana’s Christian social media community has been set ablaze following a viral wave of appeals directed at Nigerian cleric Bolaji Idowu, with hundreds of single women calling for relationship prayers and the establishment of his fast-growing church network, Harvesters International Christian Centre, in Ghana.

The online movement, which gained traction over the weekend, saw Ghanaian users flood the pastor’s comment sections across platforms, passionately requesting spiritual intervention and matchmaking connections widely associated with his ministry. Known for its vibrant singles community and numerous testimonies of marriages birthed through its platforms, Harvesters has built a reputation among young Christians as a hub for faith-based relationships.

Many Ghanaian women say they have closely followed the “marriage grace” narrative linked to the ministry—often amplified by testimonies from members of its global network—and are eager to experience the same.

Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra

In a series of trending posts, users mixed humor with heartfelt appeals:

> @oyin_royal_peace: “We single ladies for Ghana dey feel am… help us send some of your correct sons come Accra make love no pass us by 😄”

> @Deborah_Akwaba: “Pastor B, help single girls in Ghana, post some of your sons to Accra.”

> @Nana_Lizzy: “We want Harvesters in Ghana… we don’t want to be left out in this special grace… millions of ladies will be free and married.”

> @miracle_poku: “How much is plane ticket from Ghana to Lagos? Next Sunday is a date? Harvesters my sure plug in Christ 🔥🔥🔥”

Observers say the trend reflects a broader shift in how faith-based communities are leveraging social media to build cross-border spiritual networks, particularly around relationships and marriage. Analysts also note the cultural resonance of testimonies in African Christian spaces, where narratives of divine matchmaking often gain rapid traction online.

Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra

As of press time, neither Bolaji Idowu nor Harvesters International Christian Centre has issued an official statement regarding a potential expansion into Ghana. However, the viral demand underscores the ministry’s growing continental influence—and the rising expectations of a digitally connected generation of believers seeking both faith and companionship.

The story continues to trend across West African social platforms, with many now watching closely to see if Accra could become the next destination for the Harvesters movement.