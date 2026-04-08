Content creator Juicy Vibes has been granted bail over alleged derogatory remarks about the President

Juiscy Vibez covers her face with a scarf as she leaves court after being granted bail amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Ghanaian TikTok creator Juiscy Vibez has been released on bail after her recent arrest linked to a video promoting a film.

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The update came on 8 April 2026, when she appeared in court accompanied by her lawyer. The court granted her bail, enabling her to return home while legal proceedings continue. A clip circulating on Instagram shows her leaving the courthouse; in the footage, her face is completely concealed with a scarf, seemingly to avoid media attention as she exited the premises.

Her arrest a few days earlier had triggered anxiety among friends and supporters. In a tearful TikTok post, a close associate appealed directly to John Dramani Mahama, urging him to intervene and secure her release, stressing that Juiscy is the primary carer for her young children.

The friend said,

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This has been an incredibly stressful period. She has young children who rely on her, and we simply want her to return home safely while the case proceeds

News of her bail and return has sparked widespread debate across social media, with many expressing relief and optimism as the matter remains before the court.

Earlier reports indicated that Juiscy had been detained by the Ghana Police Service’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) after a video of her discussing the President and First Lady went viral. Separate footage also emerged online showing her being escorted by officers into a vehicle outside the Adenta Circuit Court after she was reportedly denied bail at the initial hearing.

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In the controversial TikTok video, she addressed themes of infidelity and made remarks suggesting that the First Lady, like the President, pursued personal satisfaction, while also questioning the President’s reaction. Many viewers initially believed she was referring directly to President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

However, she later clarified that her comments were about the film For Love and Country, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

The drama unfolding at the Flagstaff House—go on YouTube and watch ‘For Love and Country

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She explained in the video.