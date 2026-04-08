Ghana’s Road Safety Authority declares Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial transport over safety risks from unregulated modifications and right-hand to left-hand drive conversions.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has declared Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial passenger transport, following an investigation into safety concerns linked to their design and widespread modifications in Ghana.

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The decision specifically targets vehicles converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive, which have become increasingly used in public transport.

Presenting the Technical Working Committee’s report in Accra on Wednesday, 8th April, Committee Chairman Godwin Kafui Ayetor described the situation as a major threat to passenger safety.

“The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use. In other words, it is not designed for high mileage and is intended for use on paved roads,” he said.

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Dr Ayetor noted that the vehicle’s limitations become more pronounced under long-distance or rough terrain operations.

The committee found that many vehicles have undergone structural modifications, including suspension and tyre changes, often by unlicensed operators, compromising safety.

“As part of the conversion, the suspension is altered and the vehicle is raised. The tyres are also changed. However, the tyres that come with the Toyota Voxy are passenger tyres, not designed for high payload or high mileage,” he explained.

Beyond technical concerns, the committee identified regulatory failures allowing these vehicles to be imported, modified, and used commercially without oversight.

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“We observed a systemic regulatory breakdown, which has led to the proliferation of these conversions. These vehicles are often unlawfully imported, improperly converted, and operated as commercial transport, posing serious safety risks,” Dr Ayetor said.

He warned that thousands of such vehicles may already be operating across the country without meeting safety standards.

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA)

“In our final determination, the Technical Working Group concludes that the Toyota Voxy vehicle, as currently configured through unregulated right-hand drive to left-hand drive conversion and deployed for commercial passenger transport beyond its design specifications, presents an unacceptable risk to road safety in Ghana,” he stated.

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