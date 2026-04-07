Government awards Damang mining lease to Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners Ltd

The Ghanaian government has awarded the Damang Mining Lease to Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners Ltd following a competitive tender. The Minerals Commission report confirmed E&P met all requirements and secured the highest score among four bidders, ensuring continued contribution to Ghana’s mining sector.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has confirmed the outcome of a competitive tender for the Damang Mining Lease, awarding it to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P). The announcement follows the submission of the Tender Committee’s report by the Minerals Commission on 7th April 2026.

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The Tender Committee, established under Regulation 261 of the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2176), evaluated four bids submitted by the deadline of 31st March 2026. The companies in contention were Vortex Resources Mining Group, Engineers and Planners Ltd, Heath Goldfields Ltd, and Maripoma Mining Services Ltd.

Engineers & Planners Company Ltd (E&P)

The Committee’s report stated that Engineers and Planners Ltd met all mandatory requirements and provided proof of financing, meeting the minimum threshold of USD 500 million.

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The statement said, “The tender documentation indicates that the Company possesses experience and knowledge relevant to the operations, infrastructure, and geology of the Damang Mine and submitted proposals for the development of same, including measures intended to extend the life of mine beyond ten (10) years.”

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Only Engineers and Planners Ltd and Heath Goldfields Ltd met the mandatory submission requirements, with Maripoma Mining Services Ltd and Vortex Resources Mining Group disqualified for failing to provide the necessary documentation. Following the technical evaluation, Heath Goldfields Ltd did not achieve the minimum qualifying score of 80%, and its financial proposal was therefore not considered.

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On the basis of the evaluation, the Committee concluded: “On the basis of the applicable evaluation criteria and scoring, the tender submitted by Engineers and Planners Ltd attained the highest evaluated score. In summary, the Company demonstrated the highest capability to operate the Damang mine, substantiated by their submission of the most viable tender.”

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Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has approved the Committee’s recommendation and directed the Minerals Commission to take all requisite regulatory steps to give effect to the approval.