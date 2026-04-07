9 master’s degree courses in Ghana that can help you land lucrative jobs
Ghana's job market is evolving rapidly. Multinational corporations, government agencies, development organisations and a growing startup ecosystem are all competing for highly skilled postgraduate talent.
The degrees below are not only academically prestigious, they are directly linked to sectors where demand exceeds supply.
Graduates with these skills are not just sought after; they can command salaries and roles that reflect their expertise, making these programmes a smart investment for anyone looking to advance their career in Ghana and beyond.
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1. MSc Data Science and Analytics
Data is one of the most valuable assets in modern business. Banks use it to detect fraud and model credit risk, telecoms to reduce churn and optimise networks, and government agencies increasingly rely on data to drive policy. Qualified data scientists remain scarce, making their skills indispensable. Ghana's digital economy, powered by mobile money, e-commerce and fintech, accelerates this demand.
Where to study: KNUST, Academic City University College (ACITY), University of Ghana.
Career paths: Data Scientist, Business Intelligence Analyst, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Engineer, Analytics Consultant.
Earning potential: GHS 8,000 to GHS 25,000+ monthly, higher at multinationals and development organisations.
2. MBA with Specialisation in Finance or Strategy
The MBA remains versatile and highly respected. Finance specialisations prepare graduates for boardrooms in banking, investment and financial regulation, while strategy opens doors in consulting, corporate planning and executive leadership. It signals an ability to think organisationally, manage teams and lead under pressure.
Where to study: UGBS, GIMPA, Ashesi University, KNUST School of Business.
Career paths: Financial Manager, Strategy Consultant, Corporate Planner, Chief Financial Officer, Management Consultant.
Earning potential: GHS 10,000 to GHS 40,000+ monthly.
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3. MSc Cyber Security
Cyber threats are a daily reality. Banks, telcos, healthcare providers and government agencies are expanding digital infrastructure, increasing vulnerability to breaches and ransomware. Ghana faces a shortage of qualified professionals, making cyber experts highly sought after.
Where to study: KNUST, Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Regent University College.
Career paths: Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Architect, Risk and Compliance Specialist, Penetration Tester, Information Security Manager.
Earning potential: GHS 7,000 to GHS 30,000+ monthly.
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4. MSc Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
AI is reshaping industries in Ghana, including agriculture, healthcare, finance and customer service. Professionals who can build and deploy intelligent systems command high salaries locally and internationally.
Where to study: KNUST, Academic City University College, University of Ghana (emerging programmes).
Career paths: AI Engineer, Machine Learning Researcher, Automation Consultant, NLP Specialist, AI Product Manager.
Earning potential: GHS 12,000 to GHS 50,000+ monthly.
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5. Master of Public Health (MPH)
Public health is critical in Ghana. NGOs, international agencies and the private healthcare sector seek skilled managers and policy experts. Expertise in epidemiology, health systems or health economics opens high-impact, well-paid opportunities.
Where to study: University of Ghana School of Public Health, KNUST, University for Development Studies (UDS).
Career paths: Health Programme Manager, Epidemiologist, Public Health Consultant, Health Policy Analyst, Global Health Advisor.
Earning potential: USD 40,000 to USD 80,000+ annually internationally; competitive local salaries.
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6. MSc Supply Chain and Logistics Management
Ghana is a West African trade hub. Manufacturing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals require skilled professionals to manage procurement, warehousing and distribution efficiently.
Where to study: GIMPA, Regent University College, KNUST, University of Ghana.
Career paths: Supply Chain Manager, Logistics Consultant, Procurement Director, Operations Manager, Trade Compliance Specialist.
Earning potential: GHS 8,000 to GHS 25,000+ monthly.
7. MSc Finance and Investment / Actuarial Science
Ghana’s financial sector is growing, demanding talent in investment analysis, risk modelling and actuarial science. Qualified actuaries are scarce and highly compensated.
Where to study: University of Ghana, UGBS, KNUST (Actuarial Science), Lancaster University Ghana.
Career paths: Investment Analyst, Actuary, Risk Manager, Portfolio Manager, Pension Fund Analyst.
Earning potential: GHS 15,000 to GHS 50,000+ monthly.
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8. MSc Project Management
Hospitals, IT systems, mining operations and infrastructure programmes need professionals to deliver projects on time, within budget and aligned with objectives. Certifications such as PMP or PRINCE2 enhance competitiveness.
Where to study: GIMPA, University of Ghana, KNUST, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC).
Career paths: Project Manager, PMO Lead, Programme Director, Construction Manager, IT Project Manager.
Earning potential: GHS 10,000 to GHS 35,000+ monthly.
9. MSc Renewable Energy / Sustainable Energy Technology
Ghana’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly. Government initiatives and donor funding are creating demand for skilled professionals in solar, wind and mini-grid projects.
Where to study: KNUST, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), University of Ghana.
Career paths: Renewable Energy Consultant, Energy Systems Analyst, Sustainability Manager, Solar Project Developer, Energy Policy Advisor.
Earning potential: GHS 8,000 to GHS 30,000+ monthly; international postings often pay in USD.
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Conclusion
The most lucrative postgraduate qualifications in Ghana share four traits: practical, measurable skills; digital fluency; alignment with high-growth industries; and career mobility locally and internationally. Graduates with these competencies can negotiate higher salaries and advance rapidly in their careers.
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