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Government shares awe-inspiring photos of what the 4,000 agricultural machinery Farmer Services Centres will look like

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:57 - 06 April 2026
Government begins work on Farmer Service Centres in 50 districts, deploying thousands of tractors and farm equipment to support farmers and modernise agriculture.
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President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural sector with the establishment of Farmer Service Centres in 50 agricultural districts, aimed at improving farmers’ access to modern machinery and essential services.

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The initiative, which forms part of efforts to modernise farming and increase productivity, will see the deployment of more than 4,000 pieces of agricultural machinery across the selected districts.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that the centres will be equipped with a wide range of machines to support land preparation, planting, and harvesting activities.

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The equipment package includes 660 tractors, 200 tractor trailers, and 200 mini tractors, along with various attachments such as tillers, cultivators, ploughs, harrows, cutter bars, and mowers designed to support small- and large-scale farmers.

Additional equipment expected at the centres includes 460 three-disc ploughs, 300 four-disc ploughs, and 330 sixteen-disc harrows, as well as fertilizer spreaders and precision seed drills to improve planting efficiency. The centres will also feature 300 boom sprayers and 50 combine harvesters, supported by maize and soy headers to assist in harvesting key crops.

According to Felix Kwakye, groundwork for the project has already begun following a sod-cutting ceremony held a few weeks ago at the Afram Plains, where the first phase of construction was launched.

When completed, the centres are expected to serve as hubs where farmers can access mechanised services.

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Earlier in March 2026, speaking as guest of honour at the Ghana Agrotech Fair 2026 organised by Ghana EXIM Bank in Accra, President John Dramani Mahama announced that the Farmer Service Centres project will be rolled out in phases, beginning with 11 centres in key agricultural districts.

He explained that the centres are expected to serve as vital hubs where farmers can access mechanisation services, training, and guidance from extension officers. Farmers will be required to register with their nearest centre to benefit from targeted support aimed at improving productivity and strengthening agricultural operations.

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The President noted that the initiative forms part of broader government efforts to modernise agriculture, improve coordination across the value chain, and provide sustained support to farmers across the country.

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