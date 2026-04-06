DNA test for travel leaves man heartbroken after discovering child he raised for 9 years is not his

A travel-related DNA test has left a man devastated after discovering that the child he cared for over nine years is not his biological son.

A routine DNA test required for travel documentation has left a 33- year-old Ghanaian man, Seidu Issah, devastated after discovering that the child he had raised for nine years is not biologically his.

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Issah said he was preparing to travel abroad when immigration requirements prompted him to declare whether he had children. As part of the verification process, he was asked to provide proof, which led to a DNA test being conducted.

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According to him, he initially planned to test only one child, but was advised during the process to include both children he believed were his. The results, however, delivered an unexpected and painful outcome that has since altered his life.

When I opened it, it was very painful because you can’t imagine taking care of a child for nine years—from pregnancy, making it almost 10 years. It’s not easy, he said.

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He explained that he had been fully involved from the time of the pregnancy, taking on financial responsibilities and supporting the child’s upbringing over the years. The discovery, he noted, has left him emotionally shaken and financially strained.

It’s a waste of time, waste of money and waste of energy,” Issah added, describing the toll the revelation has taken on him after years of commitment and sacrifice.

Issah further recounted how the pregnancy years earlier reshaped his priorities, pushing him to take on responsibilities with the belief that he was building a future for his own child. However, that future, he said, began to crumble after the DNA results, a development he noted has since led to the breakdown of his marriage.

According to Issah, his wife later admitted that she may not have been certain about the child’s paternity at the time, explaining that she had been involved in a relationship with both him and her former boyfriend during that period.

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A report by ChannelOne TV stated that about 42.3% of paternity tests conducted by Blueprints DNA organsation excluded the tested man as the biological father. It means that roughly four out of every ten men who took the test were found not to be the biological fathers of the children involved.