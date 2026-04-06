Relief for Ghanaians as government steps in to halt sachet water price increases

The Ministry of Trade says sachet water prices will not increase as planned after producers suspended the adjustment, with emergency talks scheduled to address industry concerns.

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has announced that the price of sachet water will remain unchanged after producers suspended a planned price increase that was scheduled to take effect on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press release, the Ministry commended the cooperation of the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers for halting the proposed adjustment, a move widely expected to impact households and small businesses across the country.

The Ministry assured consumers that sachet water, an essential commodity relied upon by millions of Ghanaians—will continue to be sold at the current price for now.

Officials described the decision as part of broader efforts to protect consumers and maintain stability in the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry hereby assures the public that the price of sachet water will not increase today. Consumers can continue to purchase sachet water at the current price, the statement noted.

Government further disclosed that it will hold an emergency meeting with leaders of the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, to address the challenges facing the industry.

Industry players have recently cited rising production costs, including raw materials and operational expenses, as key pressures behind the proposed price adjustment.

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on finding practical solutions to ease these burdens while preventing sudden increases that could affect consumers.

Advertisement

Advertisement