'Businesses under the 24-hour Economy to clear goods within 24 hours at the port' - Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama announces 24-hour port clearance for businesses under the 24-Hour Economy initiative, with duty-free equipment imports among planned incentives.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that businesses that sign onto Ghana’s proposed 24-Hour Economy Programme will be able to clear their goods from ports within 24 hours.

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Speaking at the Kwahu business forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, he described the move as a major incentive aimed at boosting productivity and reducing delays that often frustrate importers.

This follows parliament’s passage of the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, paving the way for the establishment of a dedicated authority to regulate and implement the policy.

President Mahama disclosed that work is currently underway to set up offices and recruit personnel who will oversee the registration of companies under the initiative.

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Speaking about the incentives tied to the programme, President Mahama said businesses that register with the authority would benefit from significantly faster port processes.

Any business registered under the 24-hour economy authority will be able to clear its goods within 24 hours at the port, he stated.

For many business owners, long port clearance times have been a costly hurdle, often leading to delays in production, increased storage fees and missed market opportunities. The proposed fast-track clearance system is expected to ease these burdens and support companies willing to expand their operations into multiple work shifts.

READ ALSO: First 100 of 300 buses arrive in Ghana as government rolls out plan to ease transport challenges

President Mahama also disclosed that companies seeking to expand their factories under the programme will be allowed to import plant machinery and equipment duty-free, another measure intended to encourage industrial growth and job creation.

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He noted that several companies already operating in multiple shifts are expected to be among the first to register once the authority begins formal enrollment. These early adopters are likely to benefit quickly from the incentives outlined under the policy.

I believe that there are many companies that already are working multiple shifts… many of them would be among the first to register their companies as 24-Hour Initiative companies.

If you decide to expand your factory and you’re bringing plant and equipment, you’ll bring it in duty-free, he stated.

However, the President clarified that several of the proposed incentives, particularly those involving waivers and exemptions, will require parliamentary approval before they can be fully implemented.

There are several incentives that will be got, but they’ll be spelled out and Parliament will go back to approve the incentives because it’s only Parliament that can give some of these waivers and exemptions, he explained.

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The 24-Hour Economy Programme has been positioned as a flagship policy aimed at increasing productivity, expanding employment opportunities and supporting businesses to operate around the clock.