First 100 of 300 buses arrive in Ghana as government rolls out plan to ease transport challenges

Felix Kwakye Ofosu announces arrival of the first 100 out of 300 procured buses aimed at easing Ghana’s road transport challenges, with more deliveries expected in August and November.

Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced the arrival of the first batch of buses procured to help address ongoing road transport challenges across the country.

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According to him, 100 newly acquired 29-seater buses have already arrived in the country as part of a larger consignment of 300 buses secured to improve public transportation and reduce commuter difficulties.

He further disclosed that the remaining buses will be delivered in phases, with another batch of 100 expected to arrive in August, while the final set of 100 buses is scheduled for delivery in November.

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The procurement forms part of efforts to strengthen the public transport system and ease pressure on commuters who have recently faced challenges with availability and reliability of road transport services.

The development comes at a time when major cities like Accra continue to experience heavy congestion and long waiting times, especially during peak hours, with many commuters struggling to access reliable transport.

In recent months, the government has acknowledged the strain on the system, linking it to a shortage of operational buses and increasing demand from a growing urban population.

Authorities have also raised concerns about some private operators contributing to artificial shortages, worsening the situation for passengers.

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To address the challenges, efforts have been ongoing to expand the fleet of state-supported transport services, including the operations of Metro Mass Transit, which was established to provide affordable and reliable bus services across the country.

The company remains a central pillar in the government's strategy to improve mobility for both urban and intercity commuters. Earlier reports indicated that plans were already underway to procure about 300 buses to boost public transport capacity, with deliveries expected in phases as part of a broader intervention to ease pressure on the system.