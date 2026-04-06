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ECG announces planned power cuts in Ashanti, Central and Tema regions from April 7–9, see affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:56 - 06 April 2026
Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance
Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned power outages in Ashanti, Central and Tema regions from April 7–9 due to network faults, damaged infrastructure and rainstorm impact, with engineers working to restore supply.
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of power outages scheduled to take place across parts of the Ashanti, Central and Tema regions between April 7 and April 9.

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According to ECG, the interruptions are linked to multiple technical faults and infrastructure challenges currently affecting its network in the various regions.

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In the Ashanti West Region, the company attributed the outages to an underground cable fault at Kronum Methodist, as well as a fallen conductor at Abrokyire.

In the Central Region, ECG said the power disruption was caused by faults in its network following a heavy rainstorm at Assin Fosu, which affected supply in several communities.

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The Tema Region is also experiencing outages due to faults within the network, although specific causes were not detailed.

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Similarly, in the Ashanti South Region, ECG indicated that the disruption is the result of a fault in its network.

ECG assured customers in all affected areas that engineers have been deployed and are actively working to resolve the faults and restore power supply as quickly as possible.

“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply,” the company said in a statement, while also expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.
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Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to take the necessary precautions during the outage period.

This forms part of efforts to supply stable electricity across the country with swift attention to fix faulty areas.

See affected areas below:

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