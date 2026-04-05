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PSV crowned Eredivisie champions after Feyenoord failed to secure victory

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:19 - 05 April 2026
PSV Eindhoven have been crowned Eredivisie champions after a dominant season, securing the title with games to spare and extending their recent dominance in Dutch football.
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PSV Eindhoven have been crowned champions of the Eredivisie, sealing the title with games to spare after rivals Feyenoord failed to keep pace in the title race.

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The Dutch giants secured the championship following Feyenoord’s 0-0 draw with Volendam, a result that left PSV with a 17-point lead at the top of the table.

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PSV had already taken a major step towards the title with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Utrecht, moving them to 71 points from 29 matches, a form that ultimately proved decisive in ending the race early.

The triumph marks a third consecutive league title for PSV, underlining their dominance in Dutch football in recent seasons.

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It is also the club’s 27th Eredivisie crown, further cementing their status as one of the Netherlands’ most successful sides, second only to Ajax in total titles.

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Historically, PSV have enjoyed periods of sustained success, including title-winning streaks in the late 1980s and mid-2000s. This latest run adds another chapter to that legacy.

From early in the campaign, PSV, led by head coach Peter Bosz, have established themselves as clear frontrunners, building a commanding lead that left rivals struggling to catch up.

Their consistency, highlighted by long unbeaten runs and attacking efficiency, made them overwhelming favourites long before the title was mathematically secured.

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The team’s performances have also ensured continued presence on Europe’s biggest stage, with qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League group phase already guaranteed.

Despite the success, reports indicate that there was a setback for the champions, as captain Jerdy Schouten suffered a serious knee injury that is expected to sideline him for the upcoming international calendar.

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