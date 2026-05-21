Government defers evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a temporary postponement of the planned evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, the Ministry stated that the evacuation exercise, which was scheduled to commence today, had been deferred by a few days due to logistical and legal requirements that must first be completed.

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According to government, more than 800 Ghanaians have so far registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria seeking evacuation assistance amid growing safety concerns.

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The Ministry explained that the delay was necessary because of the scale of the operation and the legal conditions required by South African authorities, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-agency coordination, and flight permit approvals.

“Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days,” the statement said.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission in Ghana, Mr Thando Dalamba.

Government added that Ghanaian and South African authorities had agreed on enhanced and more efficient pre-evacuation arrangements to speed up the process.

The statement further noted that senior officials from both countries remain actively engaged to ensure the successful execution of the evacuation exercise.

“The Government of Ghana assures our nationals in South Africa that best efforts are being pursued to ensure their safe return home,” the Ministry stated.

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Authorities also commended affected Ghanaians for their patience and cooperation during the ongoing process.

The evacuation exercise follows renewed reports of xenophobic violence and intimidation against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, which prompted the Ghanaian government to initiate emergency measures to protect its citizens abroad.

Government says it will continue to provide timely updates to the public as preparations for the evacuation continue.

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