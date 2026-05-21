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Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 07:21 - 21 May 2026
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Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail
Police in Ashaiman have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected illegal drugs into a police cell by concealing them in food items meant for her boyfriend in custody.
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  • A 21-year-old woman was arrested in Ashaiman for allegedly attempting to smuggle tramadol hidden in meat pie and yoghurt into police cells.

  • The food items were reportedly intended for her boyfriend, Richard Acquah, who is currently in police custody.

  • According to Crime Check News, police discovered the suspected tramadol during a routine inspection before the items were handed over.

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The suspect, identified as Anita, was reportedly apprehended by officers at the Ashaiman Police Command after she allegedly tried to deliver the items during a visit to the station.

According to a report by Crime Check News, Anita had visited the police station with meat pie and yoghurt for her boyfriend, identified as Richard Acquah, who is currently being held in custody.

ALSO READ: Teachers refuse to return to school after 2 colleagues, including headmistress, die from alleged student curse

However, during a routine inspection by officers, police allegedly discovered quantities of tramadol hidden inside the food items.

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Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail
Woman arrested for hiding tramadol in meat pie to smuggle to her boyfriend in jail

The report indicated that officers found suspected tramadol 250 tablets concealed in the meat pie and yoghurt containers before the items could be handed over to the detainee.

The discovery reportedly raised suspicion among officers, leading to Anita’s immediate arrest for further questioning and investigations.

The circumstances surrounding Richard Acquah’s detention remain unclear, but the attempted smuggling incident has sparked conversations online about the growing abuse and illegal distribution of tramadol, especially among young people.

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Tramadol, although medically prescribed for pain management under strict regulation, has increasingly been linked to substance abuse concerns in Ghana and several parts of West Africa.

Meanwhile, the incident has drawn public attention after details of the arrest surfaced on social media and local news platforms.

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