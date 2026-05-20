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Black Starlets beat South Africa to keep U-17 World Cup hopes alive

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:59 - 20 May 2026
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Black Starlets beat South Africa to keep U-17 World Cup hopes alive
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The Black Starlets secured a vital 3-1 victory over South Africa, with Joseph Narbi scoring twice from the penalty spot to keep Ghana’s FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification hopes alive at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

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After collecting just one draw and one defeat in their opening two matches, Ghana needed a win to stay in contention for a place at the global tournament.

Despite the result, the Black Starlets finished third in Group D behind Senegal and Algeria.

Captain Augustine Appiah also got on the scoresheet, adding a late goal to confirm the win for Ghana.

Narbi opened the scoring from the spot with a composed finish before doubling the lead just before halftime, once again converting confidently from the penalty spot.

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South Africa reduced the deficit after the breakthrough of Obama Mhlongo, but their hopes were dented further after they were reduced to ten men.

Ghana sealed the victory late on when Appiah reacted quickest to a defensive mistake and fired home from close range.

However, Ghana’s qualification fate remains uncertain, as they finished level with Algeria on points, goal difference, and head-to-head record, leaving progression to be decided by a drawing of lots.

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