DR Congo president gifts each player a brand new car after securing qualification to the World Cup

Félix Tshisekedi gifts players of the DR Congo national football team brand-new cars after their historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their first appearance in 52 years.

DR Congo President, Félix Tshisekedi has rewarded players of the DR Congo national team with brand-new cars following their historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which is the country’s first appearance in over 5 decades.

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The gesture forms part of a wider package of incentives announced during a ceremony at the Palace of the People in Kinshasa, where the players and technical staff were honoured for ending a 52-year World Cup drought.

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Reports indicate that, in addition to the vehicles, players are also set to receive financial bonuses and plots of land in recognition of their achievement.

DR Congo secured their place at the 2026 tournament after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Jamaica in an intercontinental playoff, with defender Axel Tuanzebe scoring the decisive goal.

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The win marked the country’s return to the global stage for the first time since 1974, when the nation, then known as Zaire, made its only previous World Cup appearance.

The qualification has sparked widespread celebrations across the country, with thousands of fans turning out to welcome the team home.

The government-organised reception underscored the significance of the achievement, not just in sporting terms but as a moment of national pride.

President Tshisekedi praised the team’s resilience and unity throughout the qualification campaign, highlighting the role of both locally based and diaspora players in securing the historic feat.

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The rewards also echo a long-standing tradition in Congolese football. After qualifying for the 1974 World Cup, players of the Zaire national team were similarly rewarded with houses and cars by then-president Mobutu Sese Seko.

More than 5 decades later, the latest incentives signal a renewed effort by the state to recognise sporting excellence and motivate the team ahead of the global tournament.