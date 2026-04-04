GACL announces major expansion at Accra Airport with 7-storey car park, hotels and shopping mall
The Ghana Airports Company Limited has announced plans to expand and modernise facilities at Kotoka International Airport, aimed at improving passenger convenience and easing congestion at the country’s main aviation hub.
According to a post made by presidential spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the current car park at Terminal 3, which accommodates up to 513 vehicles, has become inadequate, particularly during peak travel periods, resulting in traffic congestion within the airport enclave.
To address the situation, construction is expected to commence in the middle of this year on a new seven-storey car park facility with a capacity of approximately 2,000 parking bays. The project forms part of a broader infrastructure upgrade designed to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers and visitors.
In addition to the multi-storey car park, the expansion project will include the development of a 4,000-square-metre retail space, which will function as a shopping mall featuring a variety of restaurants and commercial outlets.
Plans also include the introduction of a sky-view lounge that will allow visitors to observe aircraft take-offs and landings, creating an added recreational feature within the airport environment.
As part of the hospitality component of the project, a dual-purpose airport hotel complex will be constructed to cater to travellers requiring short or overnight stays. The facility will consist of a 250-room budget hotel and a separate 120-room luxury hotel designed to accommodate passengers affected by delayed or grounded flights, as well as other visitors.
The project will further incorporate a conference facility and business centre to support corporate activities, meetings and events, positioning the airport as a more versatile commercial and business hub.
The planned developments reflect ongoing efforts by the Ghana Airports Company Limited to modernise infrastructure at Kotoka International Airport and meet the growing demand for air travel services in Ghana. The upgrades are also expected to improve traffic flow, enhance passenger comfort and strengthen the airport’s status as a key gateway in West Africa.
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