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VIP buses to increase transport fares effective April 8 – See new prices

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:30 - 07 April 2026
VIP buses to increase transport fares effective April 8 – See new prices
VIP JEOUN Transport announces fare increase effective April 8, 2026, with new rates applying to Executive and Standard Tour services after last review in April 2024.
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VIP JEOUN Transport has announced an upward adjustment in its transport fares, with the new rates set to take effect on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

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In a statement issued by the company, management indicated that the decision follows an earlier notice first published on March 14, 2025, which was subsequently suspended on March 18, 2025. The latest announcement confirms that the fare review will now be implemented after months of consideration.

The company noted that its last fare adjustment was undertaken on April 26, 2024, suggesting that the new increase reflects evolving operational conditions within the transport sector.

ALSO READ: Government to support and deploy Ghana-made AI-powered farming robots - John Dumelo

According to the statement, the revised pricing structure will apply across its service categories, which include Executive and Standard Tour options. While details of the exact fare increments were not disclosed, passengers are expected to pay higher prices depending on their selected travel class.

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Industry observers say transport operators across the country have been under increasing pressure from rising fuel costs, maintenance expenses and general inflation, factors that often influence fare adjustments.

Passengers are therefore advised to take note of the new pricing regime and plan their journeys accordingly as the changes come into force.

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The development adds to a broader trend of transport fare reviews in recent months, as operators seek to balance service delivery with rising operational costs.

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