Ghana and other African countries set to benefit as Dangote Refinery boosts gasoline and urea exports. Image via guardian.ng

Ghana and other African countries set to benefit as Dangote Refinery boosts gasoline and urea exports. Image via guardian.ng

Ghana and other African countries set to benefit as Dangote Refinery boosts gasoline and urea exports

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery boosts gasoline and urea exports to African countries amid Iran war, helping mitigate fuel and fertiliser shortages affecting Ghana and the continent.

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest, has increased exports of gasoline and urea to help African countries manage supply disruptions caused by the Iran war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The refinery, which has a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has already shipped seventeen gasoline cargoes to nations across the continent. Urea exports have also risen, supporting agricultural needs.

The plant is capable of producing up to three million metric tons of urea annually, a product previously exported primarily to the United States and South America.

“What I can do is assure Nigerians and most of West Africa, Central Africa, and East Africa that we have the capacity to supply them,” said Aliko Dangote during a tour of the facility on the outskirts of Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Ghana, President John Mahama has indicated that the government is taking steps to protect consumers from the impact of rising global fuel prices.

Speaking at a presidential dialogue with civil society organisations in March, he said authorities are reviewing pricing margins and exploring supply options, including engagement with Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery.

He added that the Tema Oil Refinery is gradually resuming operations, which could help stabilise local fuel supply and ease the effect of global price increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

African countries are among the hardest hit by the conflict in Iran, facing rising fuel costs, supply shortages, and higher prices for fertilisers, which directly affect food production.