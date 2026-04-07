UK Reform Party threatens to block visas for Ghana and other countries over slavery reparations demands

Reform UK proposes visa restrictions for Ghana and other African countries demanding slavery reparations, as debate intensifies following a UN resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity.

The UK’s Reform UK party has indicated plans to restrict visas for Ghana and 16 other African countries advocating slavery reparations, according to a report by The Telegraph, intensifying debate over historical accountability and modern diplomacy.

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The party says it would deny visas to nationals from countries pursuing compensation claims against Britain for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. Among the countries linked to the reparations push are Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Lucia, among others.

The report notes that these countries are seeking billions of pounds in reparations. Over the past two decades, the UK has issued roughly 3.8 million visas to nationals from these states and provided about £6.6 billion in foreign aid.

Reform UK’s Home Affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, argued that the demands overlook Britain’s historical role in abolishing the slave trade, describing calls for compensation as unjustified.

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A display at the Caribbean Centre of Expression and Memory of Slavery and the Slave Trade, in Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, in May 2015. © Nicolas Derne / AFP

“A growing number of countries are demanding reparations from Britain. These countries ignore the fact that Britain made huge sacrifices to be the first major power to outlaw slavery and enforce this prohibition,” he said.

He added, “Astonishingly, of the countries demanding reparations, Tory and Labour governments issued 3.8 million visas to their nationals and sent them a staggering £6.6bn in foreign aid over the last two decades. Enough is enough.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously dismissed the prospect of reparations, maintaining that his administration prefers to prioritise future partnerships rather than revisit historical compensation.

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President John Dramani Mahama Photo: © UN Photo

The issue has gained renewed international attention following a recent resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, where Ghana led efforts to have the transatlantic slave trade recognised as the “gravest crime against humanity.”

The resolution, which secured 123 votes in favour, encourages dialogue on reparations, including apologies, compensation and institutional reforms. The United States, Israel and Argentina opposed the motion, while the United Kingdom and several European Union countries abstained.

Reform UK’s position introduces a tougher political stance on the issue, raising concerns about its potential impact on travel, diplomacy and broader relations between the UK and African and Caribbean nations pushing for reparatory justice.

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