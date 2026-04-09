Wendy Shay confident of winning Artiste of the Year at 2026 TGMAs

Wendy Shay declares her confidence in clinching the top TGMA award and rallies support from fans ahead of the May 9 ceremony.

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has spoken about the upcoming 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, focusing on the highly competitive Artiste of the Year category.

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In a post shared on X on 9 April 2026, the singer expressed strong confidence in her chances of securing the top honour. She noted that her efforts over the past year, combined with the support she has received from industry stakeholders, have positioned her favourably for the award.

She wrote;

I believe everyone can see that this year’s TGMA Artiste of the Year title is mine. I am grateful to Ghana, SHAYGANG, media personalities, and all the artistes who continue to support and campaign for me

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Wendy Shay also appealed to supporters of other leading artistes to back her bid by voting.

She added;

I urge fans of SM, Bhim Nation, Sark Nation, BYK, the Blacko Tribe, and every other fanbase to vote massively for me

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The Telecel Ghana Music Awards ceremony is set to take place on 9 May 2026. Wendy Shay is nominated alongside Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie in what is expected to be a closely fought contest for the Artiste of the Year accolade.