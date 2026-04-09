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Mohammed Kudus' World Cup dream in doubt after fresh injury hits the Black Stars talisman

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:23 - 09 April 2026
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Ghana and Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus is facing an anxious race against time to be fit for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

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The 25-year-old had been working his way back from a serious quad tendon injury he sustained during Tottenham's Premier League draw against Sunderland in January — a problem that had already kept him sidelined for several months.

His return had appeared to be on the horizon last month, when Spurs' then-interim head coach Igor Tudor expressed cautious optimism about the winger's progress.

"So we have these three weeks after the game on Sunday. He will probably do some part of the things with the squad maybe 10 days [after the break]," the Croatian coach told Football London at the time.

"I don't know, I'm not sure. We need to check, but he is progressing very well. Already a little bit with the ball."

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However, those hopes have since been dealt a significant blow. Kudus has not trained with the Spurs squad since Tudor gave that assessment and has now aggravated the same injury. While the precise nature of the new setback has not been disclosed, the situation is serious enough that Kudus is now expected to miss the remainder of the Premier League season.

More worryingly for Ghana, the timing puts his participation in the Black Stars' World Cup campaign in June in serious jeopardy.

For Ghana, a side that has been rebuilding under new management following Otto Addo's exit, Kudus is arguably their most potent attacking weapon.

His ability to operate across the frontline, carry the ball at pace, and contribute both goals and assists makes him near-irreplaceable in the Black Stars' system.

The Ghana Football Association and the new coaching staff will be monitoring his rehabilitation closely over the coming weeks, though with the tournament approaching rapidly, time is not on Kudus' side.

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