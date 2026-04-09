'I have to respect the rules' – CAF president tells Senegal regarding AFCON title controversies

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has insisted that his handling of the bitter dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title has been entirely within the bounds of the law.

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Motsepe made the remarks at a press conference in Dakar on Wednesday, following high-level meetings with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the country's football federation president, Abdoulaye Fall – talks that underscored the diplomatic weight the controversy has now taken on.

"I gave Sadio Mané the gold medal, I gave Koulibaly the gold medal, and I gave Sadio Mané the trophy. I gave Sadio Mane $10 million, but I have to follow the law, and I have to respect the rules and the regulations."

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He also defended the independence of CAF's disciplinary process, noting that the head of the Disciplinary Board – himself a Senegalese national – had been required to recuse himself from the proceedings to preserve impartiality.

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"So a decision was made by the CAF Disciplinary Board. The head of the CAF Disciplinary Board comes from Senegal, but he could not participate in that meeting because he comes from Senegal, and I can tell you that I am very proud of him."

The controversy stems from the chaotic scenes that unfolded during the AFCON final on January 18, when several Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a penalty.

The players remained in their dressing rooms for roughly 17 minutes before eventually returning to the field — a resumption that came only after the intervention of Sadio Mané himself.

When play resumed, Morocco's Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the disputed penalty but saw his effort saved. Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 in extra time through a Pape Gueye goal in stoppage time, a result that appeared to secure the country's second AFCON crown, following their maiden triumph in 2022.

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However, Morocco's Royal Football Federation lodged a complaint with CAF's Disciplinary Board, arguing that Senegal should be penalised for abandoning the field of play in breach of tournament regulations.

CAF announced on March 17 that it had upheld Morocco's appeal, with the Appeals Jury overturning the earlier ruling and declaring Morocco the winner by a score of 3-0.

The decision sent shockwaves through Senegal, triggering attempts by some supporters to invade the pitch and prompting an immediate legal challenge.

Senegal has since taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with relations between the country and CAF now severely strained.

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