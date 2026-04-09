'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Mohammed Kudus as the national team steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kudus, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has been sidelined since January due to injury but remains a pivotal figure in Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Essien described the 25-year-old as the country’s most outstanding talent, underscoring the need to support and nurture him as he continues to shine on the global stage.

“If I start talking about him, we won’t finish!” Essien said in an interview with FIFA. “He has shown himself to the football world. He’s one of the biggest talents, and for Ghana, he’s our star. We have to protect him and give him all the love and confidence he needs.”

Essien also commended Kamaldeen Sulemana, highlighting the winger’s rapid development and impressive qualities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having observed him closely, the former midfielder pointed to Sulemana’s technical ability, pace, and physical strength as attributes that make him a constant attacking threat.

“Sulemana is a great talent. I’ve seen him up close, and he has a lot of qualities,” Essien added. “He’s a good dribbler, very fast, and quite strong.”

Kudus missed Ghana’s recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany but is expected to return for upcoming preparatory matches against Mexico and Wales in May and June.