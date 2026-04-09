Advertisement

'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:29 - 09 April 2026
'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup
'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup
Advertisement

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Mohammed Kudus as the national team steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Kudus, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has been sidelined since January due to injury but remains a pivotal figure in Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Essien described the 25-year-old as the country’s most outstanding talent, underscoring the need to support and nurture him as he continues to shine on the global stage.

“If I start talking about him, we won’t finish!” Essien said in an interview with FIFA. “He has shown himself to the football world. He’s one of the biggest talents, and for Ghana, he’s our star. We have to protect him and give him all the love and confidence he needs.”

Essien also commended Kamaldeen Sulemana, highlighting the winger’s rapid development and impressive qualities.

Advertisement

Having observed him closely, the former midfielder pointed to Sulemana’s technical ability, pace, and physical strength as attributes that make him a constant attacking threat.

“Sulemana is a great talent. I’ve seen him up close, and he has a lot of qualities,” Essien added. “He’s a good dribbler, very fast, and quite strong.”

Kudus missed Ghana’s recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany but is expected to return for upcoming preparatory matches against Mexico and Wales in May and June.

The Black Stars will be making their fifth World Cup appearance and have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia, as they aim to make a strong impact on football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Woman rescued from drain near Jubilee House explains why she was hiding by the presidency (video)
News
09.04.2026
Woman rescued from drain near Jubilee House explains why she was hiding by the presidency (video)
'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup
Sports
09.04.2026
'Protect Kudus' – Michael Essien sends strong message to Ghanaians ahead of World Cup
RNAQ Divorce: GH₵300k, 2 Cars, 1/3 of house and other benefits Joana Quaye will receive
Entertainment
09.04.2026
RNAQ Divorce: GH₵300k, 2 Cars, 1/3 of house and other benefits Joana Quaye will receive
Nii Armah’s ex-wife demands GH¢50m settlement, court awards GH¢300k, says ‘marriage is not investment’
Entertainment
09.04.2026
Nii Armah’s ex-wife demands GH¢50m settlement, court awards GH¢300k, says ‘marriage is not investment’
Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister
News
09.04.2026
Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region
News
09.04.2026
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region